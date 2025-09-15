Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi wants Match Referee from IND vs PAK match Banned after Handshake Snub

India Is Not Bound To Shake Hands, There Is No Law! BCCI On 'No Handshake' Stance: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has intensified a brewing controversy after India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, demanding the immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the remainder of the tournament.

Naqvi, who also serves as president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), escalated matters on Monday, alleging violations of the ICC Code of Conduct and the Spirit of Cricket. He has made a huge allegation against the match referee, claiming him to be the root cause of the handshake snub in the India vs Pakistan match.

The flashpoint came from claims that Pycroft had "requested the captains not to shake hands at the toss", breaking from customary practice.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket," Naqvi said in a statement on social media. "The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup."

India won the match with ease by 7 wickets against Pakistan, but the aftermath of their victory has created a stir in Pakistan. The post-match exchanges on Sunday in Dubai further highlighted the strain. Despite India's emphatic victory, the Indian camp refrained from customary greetings with Pakistan's players.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the decision, saying the "government and the BCCI were aligned" on the matter. In response, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha skipped the presentation ceremony, while head coach Mike Hesson labeled India's stance "disappointing." Even at the toss, the two captains didn't greet each other and refrained from any sort of exchanges.

Tensions have since spilt into the administrative domain. This edition of the Asia Cup is officially hosted by the BCCI, though, being an ACC event, match referees are appointed by the ICC. The two nations are expected to collide again next Sunday, if things go as planned, in a Super Four encounter.