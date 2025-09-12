U Mumba vs Patna Pirates PKL 12 Highlights: Inches separate the two sides as Mumba clinch victory in last raid thriller vs Pirates

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings After BAN vs HK As On Sep 12 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 0:48 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Bangladesh opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style with a dominant seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in Group B, played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. The victory not only earned the Tigers two crucial points but also boosted their net run rate, helping them climb near the top of the standings.

After opting to field first, Bangladesh struck at regular intervals to restrict Hong Kong to 143/7 in 20 overs. Nizakat Khan top-scored with 42 off 40 balls, while skipper Yasim Murtaza chipped in with a brisk 28. Wicketkeeper Zeeshan Ali also made a fighting 30, but the side never gained momentum as Bangladesh's bowling unit applied constant pressure.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib stood out with figures of 2/21, while Taskin Ahmed (2/38) and Rishad Hossain (2/31) ensured that Hong Kong's middle order never settled. Mustafizur Rahman may have gone wicketless but maintained control, conceding just 22 runs in his spell.

Chasing 144, Bangladesh's captain Litton Das produced a sparkling knock that set the tone for the pursuit. His 59 off 39 balls, decorated with nine fours and a six, proved decisive. He was well supported by Towhid Hridoy, who finished unbeaten on 35 from 36 deliveries, calmly steering the chase in the middle overs. Contributions from Parvez Hossain Emon (19) and Tanzid Hasan (14) ensured Bangladesh stayed ahead of the required rate.

Despite a couple of late breakthroughs from Ateeq Iqbal, who picked up 2/14, Hong Kong were never truly in the contest once Litton found his rhythm. Bangladesh sealed victory at 144/3 in just 17.4 overs, with Litton deservedly named the Player of the Match.

Asia Cup 2025 - Group B (As on September 12) Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 2 +1.001 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.880

Asia Cup 2025 - Group A (As on September 12)

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +10.483 Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 0 -10.400

The result leaves Hong Kong winless after two matches, languishing at the bottom of Group B. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are off the mark with two points and a healthy net run rate of +1.001, putting them behind Afghanistan, who also won their opening match against Hong Kong in commanding fashion.

In Group A, India registered a thumping 9-wicket win in their first game over UAE, while Oman, Pakistan are yet to open their accounts. Both India and Afghanistan look strong early on, underlining their credentials as tournament favourites.