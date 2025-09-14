Fulham Achieves First Premier League Win With Late Own Goal By Gudmundsson Against Leeds United

Cricket Asia Cup 2025 Qualification Scenario: How can Bangladesh advance to Super Four Stage? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 0:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Bangladesh have seriously jeopardized their chances for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four qualification as they lost to Sri Lanka on Saturday (September 13).

Sri Lanka secured a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Bangladesh struggled early, losing five wickets for just 53 runs. However, a resilient 86-run partnership between Jaker Ali (41*) and Shamim Hossain (42*) helped Bangladesh post a total of 139/5 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka's bowlers, led by Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, exploited the favorable pitch conditions with disciplined bowling, including two maiden overs in the powerplay. In reply, Sri Lanka chased the target comfortably, reaching 140/4 in 14.4 overs. Pathum Nissanka starred with a fluent 50 off 34 balls, supported by an unbeaten 46 from Kamil Mishara.

The disciplined performance by Sri Lanka's bowling and the solid opening partnership in the chase ensured a convincing win, keeping their title defense hopes alive in a tightly contested group. This victory was a crucial start for Sri Lanka in the tournament. But for the Bangla Tigers, this is a big blow.

Despite the defeat, Litton Das and his team can still qualify for the Super For of this Asia Cup. Here's their way-

How can Bangladesh Qualify for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four?

The imperative scenario is that Bangladesh will have to win against Afghanistan in their final group stage match of the tournament.

Scenario 1

If Afghanistan are beaten by both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, then the Tigers will qualify for Super Four without any issue.

Scenario 2

If Bangladesh win against Afghanistan and then the Afghans also beat Sri Lanka, three teams (SL, BAN and AFG) will be on 4 points. In that case, the Net Run Rate will prove crucial for the teams, and the two best NRR sides will advance to the Super Four.