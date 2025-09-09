Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Skipper Rashid Khan Critiques Travel Schedule from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for Matches Afghanistan's Rashid Khan criticises the travel arrangement between Dubai and Abu Dhabi for matches, stating it is not ideal. Despite the challenges, he emphasises the need to focus on performance as professional cricketers. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 18:21 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Afghanistan's captain, Rashid Khan, expressed concerns about the team's travel schedule during the Asia Cup 2025, which starts Tuesday (September 9). He noted that staying in Dubai and travelling nearly two hours to Abu Dhabi for each match is not ideal.

Rashid shared these thoughts during a press conference on the same day his team was set to face Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Despite the inconvenience, Rashid emphasised the importance of focusing on the game once on the field. "Once you enter the ground, you tend to forget everything else," he stated. He mentioned that professional cricketers often face similar challenges, recalling instances of flying long distances and playing immediately upon arrival.

Scheduling Challenges for Teams

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka also highlighted scheduling difficulties. His team had little time to rest after an intense series in Zimbabwe before heading to Dubai. Asalanka admitted feeling exhausted and stressed the need for rest days to maintain fitness and performance levels.

Asalanka remarked, "Right now, I'm feeling very sleepy. I should answer it tomorrow I think." He explained that playing consecutive games in Zimbabwe on September 6 and 7, followed by immediate travel to Dubai, was taxing. He hoped for a couple of days off to recuperate.

Impact of Tight Schedules

The tight schedule has left players with minimal recovery time between matches. Asalanka stressed the importance of staying fresh and giving their best in every game despite the heat and fatigue. "It's important to take care of our fitness," he said, highlighting the challenges posed by the hot weather conditions.

Rashid Khan, who holds the record for most wickets in T20I history with 170 dismissals, acknowledged that such logistical issues are part of a professional cricketer's life. He noted that players must adapt and focus on their performance regardless of external factors.

Both captains' comments underscore the physical and mental demands placed on players due to hectic schedules. They highlight the need for better planning to ensure athletes can perform at their best while maintaining their well-being.

With inputs from PTI