Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson Or Jitesh Sharma? Irfan Pathan Picks India's Wicket-Keeper For Continental Tournament By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 21:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The build-up to the Asia Cup 2025 has sparked a major debate over who should don the gloves for India in the shortest format - Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma. With Shubman Gill, India's new T20I vice-captain, expected to partner Abhishek Sharma at the top, the spotlight has shifted to the middle order, where both wicketkeeper-batters are vying for a place.

Sanju Samson's numbers underline his inconsistency in the middle. The Kerala cricketer has been destructive as an opener - averaging close to 40 and producing three T20I centuries in 2024.

However, his returns dip sharply lower down the order, where he averages in the early twenties and even in the teens at No. 4, 5, and 6. His IPL record tells a similar story, with underwhelming numbers in the middle order despite his flair at the top.

By contrast, Jitesh Sharma has carved a reputation as a reliable finisher. While his international experience remains limited - 100 runs from nine outings - his IPL record is impressive: 991 runs in 47 innings at a strike rate of 157. Those numbers, coupled with his adaptability in pressure situations, make him a strong contender for the middle-order role.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the decision should hinge on how effectively Samson can adjust to batting lower down. "Now, talking about Sanju Samson-he's a big hitter. I don't think he's limited to just the powerplay. Even against spin, once he's set, he can clear the boundary with ease. There's a difference between simply surviving spin and actually dominating it, and I understand that. But if the team feels he's capable of batting at No. 5 or 6, then he'll definitely be the wicketkeeper-batter," Pathan told CNN-News18 CricketNext in a media interaction via Sony Sports Network.

Pathan further stressed that practice sessions would be crucial in deciding who gets the nod. "It also depends on what happens in the nets... The team might lean towards Sanju Samson, especially if they believe he can handle middle overs effectively. But if he struggles a bit against the older ball, then they might prefer Jitesh Sharma," he explained.

He concluded by urging selectors to back recent performers. "Personally, I'd like to see the guy who performed well recently get a fair run, instead of being dropped straightaway... If not, Jitesh has also done really well-his IPL performance was outstanding."