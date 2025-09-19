Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson scores battling Half-Century for India, reaches new Milestone By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 21:35 [IST]

Sanju Samson has returned with a bang for India as he batted for the first time in the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman.

Samson, who has played all the three matches, is getting to bat first for the first time as he was given a chance at no. 3. And Samson has taken it with both hands, scoring his 3rd T20I fifty for India.

Samson came into the crease after Shubman Gill lost his stumps for just 5 runs. Despite having a slow start and a tricky attack, Samson managed to survive his early stutter and has kicked on since then.

Sanju Samson has been aggressive in his innings, as he got to his half-century in 41 deliveries amid a humid evening in Abu Dhabi. His knock has so far included three fours and three sixes. Sanju a significant role in keeping India's batting together, hitting powerful shots such as sixes over the boundary multiple times. He came in at No. 3 in the batting order and helped stabilize the ship for the Indian team. Sanju ended up scoring 56 runs off 45 deliveries, capping off a decent knock for India.

The Kerala batter was dropped once in his knock, but he continues to spearhead the Indian batting in the Oman clash. India have already qualified for Super Four and the Oman match has presented them an opportunity to not just test their bench strength, but to showcase their batting prowess as well. Although it was not Samson's most fluent knock, but an important one indeed for the Indian team.

Sanju Samson hits 50 T20I Sixes for India

Sanju Samson also reached a milestone for himself, as the India batter hit his 50th six in T20I cricket. At the moment, Samson has cleared the fence 52 times in T20Is, thus becoming one of the leading six hitters for India.

India was handed a blistering start despite Gill's wicket. Abhishek Sharma scored 38 runs off just 15 deliveries, while Axar Patel also contributed, scoring 26 off 13 balls. India are currently 173 for 6 at the end of 18 overs.