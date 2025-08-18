Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Should Vaibhav Suryavanshi be called up for India Squad?

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's meteoric rise in Indian cricket has sparked widespread debate about whether he deserves a place in the prestigious Asia Cup 2025 squad.

At just 14 years old, Suryavanshi isn't merely a prodigy; he is a record-breaking phenomenon whose recent performances have positioned him as one of the most exciting young talents in world cricket.

Suryavanshi's exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have firmly established his credentials. Debuting at a record-breaking age of 14, he quickly made headlines by scoring the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, achieving the milestone in a mere 35 balls.

His fearless batting, characterized by explosive strokeplay and an aggressive approach, has thrilled audiences and confounded seasoned bowlers alike. In the high-pressure environment of IPL 2025, he amassed 252 runs over seven matches, maintaining an impressive strike rate of over 200 - figures that firmly place him in the spotlight for national selection.

His accomplishments extend beyond the IPL, reaching into the international youth arena where he smashed the fastest youth ODI century, achieving it in just 52 balls against England's U19 team. These notable achievements have not gone unnoticed by the cricketing fraternity.

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has publicly advocated for Suryavanshi's inclusion in the Asia Cup squad. He has urged selectors to bypass the conventional wisdom of waiting for players to "mature," praising the young star's maturity, technique, and temperament in the face of international competition.

Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, has also been urged to make a bold decision in favour of bringing this young talent into the senior fold as the Asia Cup squad gets picked on Tuesday.

Should Vaibhav Suryavanshi be picked for Asia Cup 2025 Squad?

However, the question remains whether Suryavanshi's lack of senior international experience presents a risk too significant to overlook. The Asia Cup is a high-stakes tournament where experience often makes the difference, and established players like Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill bring proven track records. Suryavanshi's sudden exposure to senior cricket can be a detrimental factor, given that failures will draw unnecessary spotlight and undue criticism.

In every sense, Vaibhav Suryavanshi represents the future of Indian cricket. His astonishing accomplishments at such a tender age, backed by endorsements from seasoned professionals, make him a candidate for India selection in the coming years, but the Asia Cup 2025 seems a call too early.

Indian cricket has produced a series of world class talents in recent times, who have been fearless and have showcased their class even at a tender age. Suryavanshi probably is the creamest of the lot, but a senior team selection is currently a bit far from his grasp, nevertheless, the selection will eventually arrive, maybe in very near future.