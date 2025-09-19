Zaheer Khan To Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026 After LSG Exit? Here's What We Know

Cricket Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Schedule: Fixtures, Venues, Timings- All You Need To Know By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 0:50 [IST]

Debayan Bhattacharyya

The group stage of the Asia Cup 2025 has officially concluded, setting up a blockbuster Super Four lineup in the UAE. From Group B, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh secured qualification, while India and Pakistan advanced from Group A, ensuring that the next stage will feature some of the fiercest rivalries in Asian cricket.

Sri Lanka sealed their spot with a clinical six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 170, Kusal Mendis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 74, guiding his side to victory with eight balls remaining.

While Afghanistan had Mohammad Nabi's fireworks - a blistering 60 off just 22 balls - to thank for posting a competitive 169/8, Sri Lanka's composure and Nuwan Thushara's decisive spell of 4/18 proved too much for Rashid Khan's men. The defeat ended Afghanistan's campaign and simultaneously confirmed Bangladesh's progression to the Super Four.

From Group A, both India and Pakistan had already confirmed their places, with India's final group match against Oman having no bearing on the qualification scenario. The Super Four stage now promises a thrilling sequence of matches with regional pride and a place in the final at stake.

Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

📅 Date: 20 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/ 8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

2. India vs Pakistan

📅 Date: 21 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/ 8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

3. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

📅 Date: 23 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/ 8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

4. India vs Bangladesh

📅 Date: 24 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/ 8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

5. Pakistan vs Bangladesh

📅 Date: 25 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

6. India vs Sri Lanka

📅 Date: 26 September 2025

🕡 Time: 6:30 PM (Local Time)/8 PM IST

📍 Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

The top two teams at the end of this round will progress to the grand final on September 28 in Dubai. With heavyweights in action and every match carrying knockout-like intensity, the Super Four promises to be the most gripping phase of the tournament.