Asia Cup 2025: Updated Group A & B Points Table After India vs UAE

By

The Asia Cup 2025 got off to a flying start with action in both Group A and Group B producing dominant wins for the heavyweights. On Wednesday, India crushed hosts UAE by 9 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to take pole position in Group A.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan announced their arrival in style, dismantling Hong Kong by 94 runs in their Group B opener on Tuesday.

Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Updated Group A & B Points Table, Photo: BCCI- X

India's victory came on the back of a sensational bowling performance that bundled out UAE for just 57 runs, the lowest total in Asia Cup history. Kuldeep Yadav (4 wickets) and Shivam Dube (3 wickets) starred with the ball. India then chased down the target in just 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma scoring 30 off 16 balls. The emphatic result boosted India's Net Run Rate (NRR) to +10.483, putting them firmly on top of Group A.

In Group B, Afghanistan's batting brilliance was led by Sediqullah Atal (73) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53), who powered the team to 188/5. In reply, Hong Kong could only manage 94/9, giving Afghanistan a huge 94-run win and an NRR boost of +4.700.

Here is the updated points table after the first round of matches in both groups:

Asia Cup 2025 - Group A
Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +10.483
Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
United Arab Emirates 1 0 1 0 0 0 -10.483
Asia Cup 2025 - Group B
Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 1 1 0 0 0 2 +4.700
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Hong Kong 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.70

With these results, India and Afghanistan hold the early advantage in their respective groups, while Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Oman are yet to open their campaigns. All eyes now turn to India vs Pakistan on September 14, the marquee clash of the group stage.

The third match of the tournament will see 2016 runners-up, Bangladesh taking on Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. BAN will be coming into this tournament following a convincing 2-0 T20I series win over the Netherlands and will be looking to make their mark early on in the continental showpiece.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 23:18 [IST]
