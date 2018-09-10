Asia Cup history - Jayasuriya's big feats and India's hat-trick of title wins, a glance at stats

Defending champions India, who also won the inaugural edition of the tournament held in Sharjah, hold the record of maximum number of tournament wins - 6 and followed by Sri Lanka - 5 and Pakistan - 2. Bangladesh have been runners-up in two editions - 2012 and 2016. (FOR MORE INFO: SEE THE TABLE BELOW)

Among the three title winners, India hold the distinction of winning the title in three successive editions - 1988, 1991, 1995 - of the Asia Cup. When it comes to individual performances, Sri Lankans hold the top spot with Sanath Jayasuriya on top of the batsmen's list with 1220 runs. The left-handed opener, who rewrote cricketing equations with his belligerent batting, also hold the record of the most number of centuries in the Asia Cup - 6.

India captain Virat Kohli, who is on a record breaking, run-scoring spree, is third behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara (4) with three hundreds. Kohli could have added another hundred to the tally but the Delhiite will not be playing in this Asia Cup.

Kohli will be on a rest and rehabilitation drive after India's tour of England. It may be recalled that Kohli had suffered backspasms in the recent months, forcing him to skip the one-off Test against Afghanistan and a stint with Surrey in English County cricket. Kohli had also suffered spasms during the second Test against England at Lord's but recovered just in time to play the remainder of the series which India have lost 1-3.

The selectors have decided to hand Kohli a break considering his massive workload and the skipper will be seen in action during the home series against the West Indies, starting on October 4.

Coming back to Asia Cup, Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has grabbed maximum wickets in Asia Cup history - 30 - followed by his country man Ajantha Mendis - 26. Mendis also owns the best bowling figure in a match - 6-13 against India at Karachi in the 2008 edition.