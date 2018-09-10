Asia Cup history - Jayasuriya's feats, India's hat-trick of title wins, a glance at stats

Defending champions India, who also won the inaugural edition of the tournament held in Sharjah, hold the record of maximum number of tournament wins - 6 and followed by Sri Lanka - 5 and Pakistan - 2. Bangladesh have been runners-up in two editions - 2012 and 2016. (FOR MORE INFO: SEE THE TABLE BELOW)

Among the three title winners, India hold the distinction of winning the title in three successive editions - 1988, 1991, 1995 - of the Asia Cup. When it comes to individual performances, Sri Lankans hold the top spot with Sanath Jayasuriya on top of the batsmen's list with 1220 runs. The left-handed opener, who rewrote cricketing equations with his belligerent batting, also hold the record of the most number of centuries in the Asia Cup - 6.

India captain Virat Kohli, who is on a record breaking, run-scoring spree, is third behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara (4) with three hundreds. Kohli could have added another hundred to the tally but the Delhiite will not be playing in this Asia Cup.

Here are some records

1. Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan has grabbed maximum wickets in Asia Cup history - 30 followed by his country man Ajantha Mendis - 26.

2. Mendis also owns the best bowling figure in a match - 6-13 - against India at Karachi in the 2008 edition.

3. Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya has most number of 100s - 6

4. Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara lies second with 4 hundreds while Kohli has made 3 centuries.

5. In 2014, Afghanistan entered the fray for the first time in the Asia Cup.

6. Jayasuriya is also the leading run-scorer in Asia Cup with 1220 runs.

7. India have won the Asia Cup maximum times (6), followed by Sri Lanka (5) and Pakistan (2).

8. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has the best average (95.16) in the Asia Cup.

9. No Indian batsmen has ever been dismissed for a duck in the Asia Cup ODI format. Sri Lanka holds the record for most ducks (17).

10. In 2016, the Asia Cup was held in the T20 format for the first time.