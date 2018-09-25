India vs Afghanistan, Live Updates: Rayudu, Rahul depart after slamming fifties

Dubai, September 25: Mohammad Shahzad slammed his career's fifth ODI century and first against India while seasoned campaigner Mohammad Nabi scored a breezy half-century as Afghanistan posted fighting 252/8 batting first here on Tuesday (September 25).
Shahzad (124) started things on an aggressive note as he made most of an inexperienced Indian pace attack and later punished the spinners as well with his power hittings in their final Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Nabi scored a superb 64 and showed his calm and composure into the middle to ensure his bowlers have something to defend and test Indian batting, sans Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.
Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) bowled exceptionally well in the middle overs and helped his team pull things back well.
Wicket! KL Rahul tried to reverse-sweep Rashid and misses it completely and gets trapped in front. End of his innings on 60 and India have lost 2 wickets in 20.3 overs. There wasn't any need to play such an ambitious shot. Both the openers have thrown their wickets away.
And that's fifty for KL Rahul off 55 balls. The right-handed batsman also makes most of the opportunity.
Wicket! Ambati Rayudu (57) tried to clear Mohammad Nabi for a maximum but the ball went very high into the sky and couldn't get the distance. Najib takes a well judged catch near boundary ropes. Rayudu might be unhappy with himself as he had a genuine chance of making it big. India - 110/1 in 17.1 overs.
24 runs came from 9th and 10th over combined and India have reached 65/0 in the powerplay. The openers have given India a solid start in the run chase.
After 6 overs, India have reached 26/0 in the run chase. Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have troubled the Indian openers.
KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu have opened the innings for India in the run chase. They have scored 19 in three overs in the run chase of 253.
End of the innings! Afghanistan have batted all 50 overs as they score 252/8. Khaleel concedes 4 off the final over as he finishes with figures of 10-1-45-1. MS Shahzad (124) and Mohammad Nabi (64) shine with the bat for Afghanistan. The batsmen have played their role well and onus now shifts on their bowlers to restrict Indian batsmen and win this one.
Khaleel Ahmed ends a brilliant knock of Mohammad Nabi for 64. Kuldeep and Karthik had collided but Kuldeep ensured he doesn't lose the ball from his hands. Afghanistan - 244/8 in 47.3 overs.
Wicket! Jadeja traps Najibullah Zadran (20) LBW and the batsman even wasted the DRS. Afghanistan - 226/7 in 44.1 overs.
Fifty! Mohammad Nabi has reached his half-century off 45 balls.
Wicket! MS Shahzad's memorable knock comes to an end as Kedar Jadhav gets rid of the dangerman for 124. The batsman mistimed against the flighted delivery and Dinesh Karthik picks a well-judged catch at long-off. Afghanistan are six down.
After 36 overs, Afghanistan have reached 169/5 against India. MS Shahzad and Mohammed Nabi are present in the middle and their partnership is worth 37.
When your score is written on your bat 😁#AsiaCup2018 @MShahzad077 pic.twitter.com/19s5b7BI2F— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2018
Very Very Special praise for Shahzad.
This has been an incredible innings from Mohammad Shahzad. A century when the team score is 133/5 . Will need support from others to take Afghanistan to a respectable score #INDvAFG— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2018
An achievement for MS Shahzad!
Mohammad Shahzad's century is the first against India by any batsman from teams apart from first 10 Test nations.— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 25, 2018
No. of 100s for each team v Ind:
40 Pak
39 Aus
36 SL
27 SA
23 WI
22 Eng
18 NZ
8 Zim
2 Ban
1 AFG
0 for other teams#IndvAfg #AsiaCup
Virender Sehwag congratulates MS Shahzad for his quickfire ton.
Brilliant 100 from Mohammad Shahzad. Seems to be batting on a different wicket.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 25, 2018
Wicket! Gulbadin is dismissed for 5 as he's caught in the deep by Kedar Jadhav and Deepak Chahar gets his maiden ODI wicket. Afghanistan are 132/5 now, but MS is still present into the middle.
Century! Standing ovation! MS Shahzad has notched up his century off 88 deliveries. This is going to a memorable innings from the batsman as this ton has come against a top country.
Well played Shahzad. Truly a top class performance 💯👏👏👏— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 25, 2018
25 overs have been bowled and Afghanistan are 117/4. Shahzad is batting at 97*. How long do you think he's going to reach his 5th century?
Reprieve! MS Shahzad is having quite a memorable outing here. He was almost dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed as MS Dhoni caught him behind the stumps and umpire ruled in fielding side's favour. The batsman went upstairs to review it and was spot on as there was no contact between bat and ball. He's raced on to 94* off 77 balls and nearing his 5th ODI century.
Hundred up for Afghanistan in the 19th over. Shahzad is batting well on 87*.
Gulbadin Naeem is into the middle to face the hattrick delivery from Kuldeep and he defends the ball.
Wicket! Two in two for Kuldeep Yadav. Afghan captain Asghar Afghan is clean bowled for first ball duck and Afghanistan are 83/4. Kuldeep is on a hattrick.
Wicket! Another quick stumping from MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of Rahmat Shahidi for 5. Afghanistan are 82/3.
It’s been the MS show so far! @MShahzad077 brilliant with the bat. And @msdhoni in his 200th ODI as skipper with two super stumpings #AsiaCup #CricbuzzLIVE #IndiaVsAfghanistan @cricbuzz— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) September 25, 2018
Wicket! Rahmat Sham has been clean bowled by Ravindra Jadeja for 3. Afghanistan are 81/2 after 14.4 overs. But MS Shahzad (69*) is batting unfazed in his own aggressive style.
Could be a good game this #AsiaCup2018 #INDvsAFG— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 25, 2018
Wicket! Javed Ahmedi (5) is stumped by Dhoni and Jadeja gets India their first breakthrough. Afghanistan - 65/1 after 12.5 overs. Ahmedi played 30 deliveries while Shahzad did most of the damage.
11th over - 1 12th over - 1 Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav have been introduced by Dhoni immediately after the powerplay and they have put some break on the run flow. But they haven't yet got any wickets.
Afghanistan are off to a blistering start. They are 63/0 after 10 overs. MS Shahzad is batting at 56* while Javed Ahmadi is unbeaten at 3*.
50! Mohammed Shahzad brings up his half-century off 36 deliveries. He is reaping the benefits of an inexperienced Indian pace attack. Ambati Rayudu fails to catch him at mid-off on 49*. @ACBofficials are off to a blistering start. They are 57/0 after 9 overs.
000000! Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack and he starts with a maiden over.
SIX! Mohammad Shahzad hits Khaleel Ahmed for a maximum over straight boundary. He's clearing his intentions with the bat against an inexperienced Indian pace attack.
After 5 overs, Maiden over from Khaleel Ahmed. Afghanistan are 35/0. Siddharth Kaul has been brought into the attack by skipper MS Dhoni.
1 2 1 NB WD WD 6 0 4! 17 runs conceded by Deepak Chahar in the fourth over.
Afghanistan's openers Mohammad Shahzad & Javed Ahmadi starts innings. Young Khaleel Ahmed and debutant Deepak Chahar are bowling with the new ball for India.
Ravi Shastri hands Deepak Chahar the coveted blue cap. Chahar will make his debut today. And MS Dhoni will captain the Indian team after 696 days. This is Dhoni's 200th ODI as captain since Rohit Sharma is not paying this game. AND Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
The Indian bowlers have been splendid on the slow Dubai International Stadium track with all the bowlers enjoying an economy rate of less than five runs per over. The spinners have been on a roll with Yuzvendra Chahal (5 wickets at 4.61 runs per over) and Kuldeep Yadav (5 wickets in 4.01 runs per over) have been tight as usual while Jasprit Bumrah (7 wickets with 3.37 runs per over) has been exceptional at the death with his yorkers.
An unbeaten #TeamIndia face Afghanistan today, in #AsiaCup2018! 💪@BhuviOfficial needs 4 to reach 100 ODI wickets.#INDvAFG #AsiaCup #HallaBol pic.twitter.com/MLgvrYuj3z— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 25, 2018
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6 wickets at 4.08 per over), in his comeback tournament, has also been consistent. There is a possibility that India might rest both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah before the summit clash to help them recharge their batteries.
In such a scenario, two among Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed will take their spots in the playing XI for the game.
For Afghanistan, a win against the fancied Indian side will be a great end to the tournament where they have been competitive throughout, only losing out due to lack of experience.
