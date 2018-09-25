India vs Afghanistan, Live Updates: Rayudu, Rahul depart after slamming fifties

Dubai, September 25: Mohammad Shahzad slammed his career's fifth ODI century and first against India while seasoned campaigner Mohammad Nabi scored a breezy half-century as Afghanistan posted fighting 252/8 batting first here on Tuesday (September 25).

Shahzad (124) started things on an aggressive note as he made most of an inexperienced Indian pace attack and later punished the spinners as well with his power hittings in their final Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Nabi scored a superb 64 and showed his calm and composure into the middle to ensure his bowlers have something to defend and test Indian batting, sans Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/46) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) bowled exceptionally well in the middle overs and helped his team pull things back well.

The Indian bowlers have been splendid on the slow Dubai International Stadium track with all the bowlers enjoying an economy rate of less than five runs per over. The spinners have been on a roll with Yuzvendra Chahal (5 wickets at 4.61 runs per over) and Kuldeep Yadav (5 wickets in 4.01 runs per over) have been tight as usual while Jasprit Bumrah (7 wickets with 3.37 runs per over) has been exceptional at the death with his yorkers.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (6 wickets at 4.08 per over), in his comeback tournament, has also been consistent. There is a possibility that India might rest both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah before the summit clash to help them recharge their batteries.

In such a scenario, two among Deepak Chahar, Siddharth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed will take their spots in the playing XI for the game.

For Afghanistan, a win against the fancied Indian side will be a great end to the tournament where they have been competitive throughout, only losing out due to lack of experience.