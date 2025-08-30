Cricket Auqib Nabi: The Baramulla boy continues to make waves in Domestic Cricket, an India selection on the Horizon? By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 9:07 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made history in the Duleep Trophy by becoming the first player ever in the tournament to take four wickets in four consecutive balls.

Representing the North Zone against the East Zone, Nabi achieved this remarkable feat in the 53rd over by dismissing Virat Singh, Manishi, Mukhtar Hussain consecutively, and then removing Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal with the first ball of his next over. He finished with outstanding bowling figures of 5/28 in 10.1 overs, significantly contributing to East Zone's collapse to 230 in response to North Zone's 405.

The Baramulla-born Nabi has been nothing short of a sensation in recent times. After his excellent Ranji outing last season, Nabi has continued his prowess in this new domestic season. The player, who lives just miles away from the contentious PoK, had to endure a life of blackouts and extreme agony during the India-Pakistan conflict, but Auqib has emerged beyond those miserable days and has started to perform on the field, where he finds home.

This rare accomplishment places him as only the fourth Indian in first-class cricket history to take four wickets in four balls and only the third bowler to take a hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy after legends like Kapil Dev and Sairaj Bahutule. Nabi's pace, movement, and relentless attack have been foundational to North Zone's commanding position in the quarter-final, propelling them towards a semi-final berth. Apart from that, with the bat, Nabi scored 44 runs for North Zone as well.

His rise to prominence in the domestic cricket circuit has been phenomenal, especially with last season's Ranji Trophy performance where he took an astonishing 49 wickets in nine matches at an exceptional average of 13.08. This superb bowling form from the Ranji season has clearly continued into the current Duleep Trophy, confirming his readiness for higher honours.

Auqib Nabi: An India Selection on the Horizon?

Given this historic performance and his stellar domestic record, there is a strong case for including Auqib Nabi in the upcoming home series against the West Indies. With a number of Test assignments upcoming, Nabi's recent plaudits make a strong case for him. Nabi is also an extremely handy batter down the order, who can smash boundaries and score runs at a canter.

Especially in the West Indies series, where India is expected to try and test, Auqib's name must be discussed for a call-up. His ability to consistently trouble batsmen with pace and movement, coupled with his knack for game-changing spells as demonstrated, suggests he could be a potent weapon for India in home conditions. His recent performances last season in Ranji and now in the Duleep Trophy underscore his superb bowling skill and consistent application, warranting serious consideration for national selection.