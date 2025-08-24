Nuno Espirito Santo Confident There Will Be A Resolution To His Nottingham Forest Future Amid Speculation

Sanju Samson flexes muscle, scores maiden Century in KCL with elder brother Saly at the other end

Real Madrid vs Oviedo Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Spain, Bangladesh & Pakistan?

Cricket AUS vs SA: Australia Beat South Africa By 276 Runs, SA Clinch Series 3-1 By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 23:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

AUS vs SA: Australia produced a dominant display to salvage pride in the final ODI against South Africa, sealing a mammoth 276-run victory in Mackay on Sunday. Led by Cameron Green's breathtaking unbeaten century, the hosts set multiple records to close the series on a high.

Opting to bat first at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Australia piled up a staggering 431-2 - their highest one-day total on home soil. The foundation was laid by Travis Head (142 off 103) and captain Mitchell Marsh (100 off 106), whose 250-run stand eclipsed Australia's previous best opening partnership against South Africa, set by Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist back in 2002.

Head was in sublime touch, racing to a fifty in just 32 balls and peppering the boundary with 17 fours and five sixes. Marsh, after a steady start, launched into the attack, clearing the ropes twice in quick succession to keep the scoreboard ticking. Head's dismissal in the deep off Keshav Maharaj brought Cameron Green to the crease, and the 25-year-old all-rounder wasted no time making his mark.

Green's whirlwind 118* came off just 47 deliveries, featuring three consecutive sixes off Senuran Muthusamy as he raced to his maiden ODI hundred - the second-fastest by an Australian after Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball effort. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey added an unbeaten 50 to ensure a ruthless finish.

South Africa's decision to rest key pacers Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi backfired as their inexperienced attack was taken apart.

Chasing an improbable target, the Proteas collapsed to 155 in 25 overs. Sean Abbott struck early, removing Aiden Markram (2) and skipper Temba Bavuma (19), while Xavier Bartlett chipped in with key wickets, leaving South Africa reeling at 50-4. Cooper Connolly then ran through the middle and lower order with career-best figures of 5-22, sealing an emphatic win.

While Australia had already lost the series 2-0, this commanding performance showcased their batting firepower and provided a timely confidence boost ahead of upcoming assignments.