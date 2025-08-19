Cricket AUS vs SA: Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out of Australia ODIs with Ankle Injury By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 14:45 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

South Africa's preparations for the three-match ODI series against Australia were dealt a major setback on Tuesday in Cairns when pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was ruled out just an hour before the toss.

The 30-year-old quick had been nursing discomfort in his right ankle, and scans conducted on Monday revealed inflammation that made him unavailable for the series.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the news in a statement, adding that Rabada will remain with the touring party in Australia while beginning his rehabilitation under the watch of the Proteas' medical team.

His absence is a significant blow to South Africa's bowling stocks, especially considering the context-this is the teams' first ODI clash since last year's World Cup semifinal, where Australia knocked the Proteas out of the tournament. Their subsequent Champions Trophy face-off earlier in 2025 was abandoned due to rain, heightening the anticipation around this series.

To cover for Rabada, 19-year-old left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka has been drafted into the squad. Maphaka was South Africa's standout bowler in the recently concluded T20I series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker. However, he did not make the playing XI for Tuesday's series opener.

Despite the setback, the visitors injected fresh energy into their squad by handing ODI debuts to batting prodigy Dewald Brevis and off-spinning allrounder Prenelan Subrayen. Both youngsters represent South Africa's long-term investment in youth as they look to build depth ahead of future ICC tournaments.

Meanwhile, captain Temba Bavuma marked his return to the limited-overs side, playing his first game since guiding the Proteas to their historic World Test Championship triumph against Australia at Lord's earlier this year.

On the home side, Australia entered the series high on confidence after clinching the T20Is 2-1. Winning the toss in Cairns, they opted to bowl first. The Aussies brought back Marnus Labuschagne, who had been overlooked for the Caribbean Test series, while Josh Inglis was preferred as wicketkeeper over Alex Carey, who featured as a specialist batter.

With Rabada sidelined, South Africa face a stern test of their bowling depth, while Australia will look to exploit the void left by the Proteas' frontline pacer.