Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Aussie cricket union urges cut to Smith, Warner bans; CA opts against it

By PTI
Aussie cricket union urges cut to Smith, Warner bans; CA opts against it

Sydney, Oct 29: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft should have their cheating bans slashed because they were put under too much pressure by administrators, the Australian Cricketers' Association said Monday (October 29).

While Cricket Australia has ruled out reducing bans imposed on Smith, Warner and Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

In the wake of a scathing report about the actions of Cricket Australia in the run-up to the March "sandpaper" incident that rocked the sport, the players' union painted the three-Test stars as victims of circumstance and said they should be free to take the field again at the top level.

An independent review by a leading ethicist said the governing body put too much pressure on the players to win at all costs.

"The events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win," said ACA President Greg Dyer, a former Test wicketkeeper.

"Basic fairness demands these independently verified contributing factors must now be taken into consideration and the penalties reduced.

"There must be a reconsideration of the harshness of the penalties handed down to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft."

"There was a full investigation, and that was the outcome," Peever said. "The sanctions were carried out and imposed by the board after a very full and thoughtful process.

"And so, the sanctions stand, as I said several weeks ago."

The scandal involved the three players conspiring to use sandpaper to illegally alter the flight of the ball in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Then-captain Smith and his deputy Warner received a one-year ban from international and state cricket while opening batsman Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Calls have been growing for Smith and Warner -- who recently padded up in club cricket in Australia -- to return to the international fold after a string of poor performances by the national team.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue