Aussie cricketer Shane Watson apologies for 'illicit' social media posts

Another day..... Another social media account hacked!!!! Thanks to Twitter for getting onto this so quickly for me. Fingers crossed I have sorted this all out and it won’t happen again. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 #mysincereapologies #anotherhacking — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 16, 2019

Accounts hacked:

The all-rounder, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said in social media posts late on Tuesday that both his Twitter and Instagram pages had been hacked in recent days.

Screenshots published by British tabloid The Sun showed revealing images of women in underwear posted on his personal Instagram account.

Racist slurs:

The West Australian reported that a hacker also posted racial slurs and fat-shaming comments to his Twitter account last week. The 38-year-old, who has more than two million followers across the two platforms, apologised to his followers for the posts.

My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account.

First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today.

Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!! 😡😡😡😡 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2019

Apologises:

"My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account," he tweeted. "First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today."

He also recorded a separate video, uploaded to Instagram, in which he slammed the content as "disgraceful". Watson played 59 Tests and 190 One Day International matches for Australia before retiring from international cricket in 2016.

Shane Watson’s Twitter has been hacked AGAIN by the same guy pic.twitter.com/pX2lbMQqYz — Rudi (@RudiEdsall) October 16, 2019

Fans have a go at him:

Fans had a field day as they shared screenshots of the posts from the former Australian players social media account.