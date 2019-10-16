Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Aussie cricketer Shane Watson apologies for 'illicit' social media posts

By
Watson apologies for illicit social media posts

Sydney, Oct 16: Australian cricketer Shane Watson has apologised to fans after his social media accounts were flooded with "illicit" photographs of half-naked women and racist comments, seemingly the work of hackers.

Accounts hacked:

The all-rounder, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said in social media posts late on Tuesday that both his Twitter and Instagram pages had been hacked in recent days.

Screenshots published by British tabloid The Sun showed revealing images of women in underwear posted on his personal Instagram account.

Racist slurs:

The West Australian reported that a hacker also posted racial slurs and fat-shaming comments to his Twitter account last week. The 38-year-old, who has more than two million followers across the two platforms, apologised to his followers for the posts.

Apologises:

"My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account," he tweeted. "First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today."

He also recorded a separate video, uploaded to Instagram, in which he slammed the content as "disgraceful". Watson played 59 Tests and 190 One Day International matches for Australia before retiring from international cricket in 2016.

Fans have a go at him:

Fans had a field day as they shared screenshots of the posts from the former Australian players social media account.

(With inputs from PTI & agencies)

More SHANE WATSON News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ganguly's stern message to Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue