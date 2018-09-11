Australia include five uncapped players in Test squad for series against Pakistan

With the former captain Steve Smith, and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft all suspended for their role in a ball-tampering scandal, selectors had slim pickings.

Also missing for their two-Test series against Pakistan in the UAE next month are injured fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, leaving Australia with one of its least experienced Test squads in years.

Among the five debutants are Queensland trio Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and Marnus Labuschagne, South Australia's Travis Head and Victoria's Aaron Finch.

JUST IN: Selection shocks as Australia announce new-look Test squad to take on Pakistan: https://t.co/J76HMI42Qu #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/e8nvQ5ATfK — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 11, 2018

"There has been significant change to our Test squad, due to the unavailability of a number of key players," said national selector Trevor Hohns.

"That said, we firmly believe the squad selected is up to the challenge ahead, and is capable of playing a brand of cricket that can perform well in this series against Pakistan.

"It's a blend of experienced players who have a significant amount of either Test or first-class cricket, and a number of younger players who we are confident are ready for the Test arena."

Three top-order spots were left vacant by Smith, Warner and Bancroft's absence and opener Matt Renshaw fills one of them after a standout Sheffield Shield season.

The aggressive Finch, better known for his exploits in the shorter form of the game, was also included and could open the batting with Renshaw.

In a relief for selectors, the experienced Shaun Marsh was declared fit after recovering from a shoulder injury that forced him to return home in July from a county cricket stint with Glamorgan.

Usman Khawaja, all-rounder Mitch Marsh and either Head or Labuschagne should fill out the middle-order planks. Peter Handscomb missed out after poor form on the current Australia A tour of India, and there was no room for batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, despite also offering a handy off-spin option.

Veteran Mitchell Starc will spearhead the attack and there was a recall for workhorse quick Peter Siddle on the back of his red-hot form in England this year with Essex, with either Neser or Doggett potential new-ball partners for Starc.

Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland and left-armer Ashton Agar occupy the spin slots with captain Tim Paine behind the wicket. The first Test is in Dubai from October 7 with the second in Abu Dhabi from October 16.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle.