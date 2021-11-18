Australia's T20 World Cup hero Matthew Wade wants to retire after T20 WC 2022

Wade had blazed his way to an unbeaten 17-ball 41 effort to play a pivotal role in Australia's dramatic five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the semifinal of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021.

However he missed out on a Test spot to Alex Carey for the Ashes and now the stumper's goal is defending the T20 World Cup title at home.

"That'll be my next motivation - hopefully get to that World Cup, defend the title and then I can sail off into the sunset," Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I certainly won't be playing (international cricket) beyond that point. That would be my goal from here."

The wicket-keeper also revealed that he had played final against New Zealand with a grade 2 side strain, which he got during training before the summit clash.

"I was a little bit worried the night before the game, for sure. If I had have woken up and I couldn't swing the bat, I wouldn't have played.”

"I was worried that if we'd batted first and I had to go as hard as I could and I tore it then, I wouldn't be able to keep and that would hurt the team a lot.

"But in my mind, they would have had to strap me to the bed. I was always going to go out there and play. But I wouldn't have played if there was a chance it was going to hurt the team.”

Wade was not even able to hit balls with much force in the pre-game warm-up.

"I went and hit some balls before the game and bluffed my way through that. Then they made me hit a few more, but I got through it and it felt pretty fine."

Skipper Aaron Finch said "There was always a little bit of a fear (of Wade missing the final)."

"The doctor forced him into a scan. He didn't want to know the result, but I knew … and being a grade two tear in his side, it was going to be tough.”

The skipper, who had undergone a knee surgery in August, revealed he had pushed his body to the limit to be prepared for the ICC event.

"I pushed the rehab really hard and probably paid the price for it a little bit throughout the tournament," he said.

"I may need a bit more time off at the moment to get that right. I was never in doubt to miss a game (but) I was in doubt to field anywhere other than first slip.

“It looked like there was going to be a first slip for 20 overs at one point! The boys kept spraying me after the game … (saying) we were here for the IPL, we never saw a catch at slip, we don't need one. And I said 'yes we do!'" Finch said.

Finch at times struggled to make a full impact as opener for Australia in the World Cup.