Australia to do bare feet circles in support of anti-racism movement

The Baggy Greens are following the lead of the national women's team who did a similar gesture with New Zealand players in Brisbane ahead of the limited overs series in September.

Last month, five indigenous players and eight team captains in the professional Women's Big Bash League made the gesture to connect to country and acknowledge the traditional owners of the land.

Australia had already announced that they will wear specially-designed indigenous shirts during the T20 series against India.

Following this, comes the decision in support of the anti-racism movement.

Australian cricket has grappled with how to support the movement since the country's ODI team was publicly criticised by former West Indies bowler Michael Holding for not taking a knee during the limited overs series in England in September.

It is against this backdrop that the Kangaroos have come up with the gesture which will be seen first in ODI against India at Sydney on November 27.

"In Australia, we think the most, I guess, marginalised group is the first nations people and the indigenous peoples," team vice-captain and senior fast bowler Pat Cummins said in a video call.

"And we think the barefoot circle's a great way to celebrate them.

"Some people might want to take the knee, some people might want to show it in different ways and absolutely we're all for that.

"But we've kind of come together as a team and think this is the best way we can demonstrate anti-racism as well as celebrating the indigenous culture here."

In May, athletes from around the world had united behind Black Lives Matter (BLM) anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

Taking a knee in support of the BLM movement had become a norm in all sports since then, but Australian players' failure to do it during the England tour drew flak from Holding.

The recent Indian Premier League too was an exception though Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya did its in the match against Rajasthan Royals, winning applause from his captain Kieron Pollard of the Wes Indies.

