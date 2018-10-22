Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia Vs UAE, One-off T20I: Aussies make Short work of run chase in win

By
DArcy Short_cropped
D'Arcy Short

Abu Dhabi, Oct 22: Australia warmed up for their upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates.

Opener D'Arcy Short hit an unbeaten 68 as Aaron Finch's side eased past the UAE's below-par total of 117-6 with 23 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi.

The first international fixture between the nations in the T20 format got off to an eventful start, as the UAE lost two wickets before scoring a run after opting to bat first.

1
44488

Ashfaq Ahmed and captain Rohan Mustafa both fell for ducks - the latter only lasting one delivery as he was cleaned up by Billy Stanlake - while Chirag Suri's departure for 13 made it 17-3 in the sixth over.

However, Rameez Shahzad (22) and Shaiman Anwar, who top scored with 41, put on a 53-run partnership before Mohammad Naveed made a breezy 27 from just 13 balls in the closing stages of the innings.

Skipper Finch fell early for one in Australia's reply, yet they rarely looked in danger of suffering a shock defeat.

Chris Lynn (20) and Glenn Maxwell (18) were also dismissed, allowing debutant Ben McDermott - who finished on 10 not out - to help Short see the tourists to victory.

Australia will be back at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday for the first of three T20 fixtures against Pakistan, with the other games in the series taking place on Friday and Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PUN 0 - 3 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue