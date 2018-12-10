Australia Vs India: Pujara, Kohli shine as Team India create records in Adelaide Test

Adelaide, Dec 10: Team India withstood a nervy finale at Adelaide Oval, where Virat Kohli's men prevailed by just 31 runs as the visitors won the opening Test of a campaign on Australia soil for the first time on Monday (December 10).

Australia needed a record fourth-innings run chase to claim victory and despite falling to 156-6 and 235-9 in pursuit of 323, the home side came within a whisker of achieving the improbable before Josh Hazlewood was dismissed with the final ball before tea.

Thus, the entire Australian batting was dismissed for 291 in their second innings as three Indian bowlers bagged three wickets apiece.

With Hazlewood's wicket, India took a 1-nil lead in the four-match series as Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to register a Test win in South Africa, England, and Australia in one year.

It was a turnaround win for India after they were pushed on the backfoot by the Australian bowlers in the morning session of the opening day. Openers Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma were back in the pavilion under 100 as the visitors were staring at another batting collapse. However, Pujara's patient approach in the game helped India post 250 in the first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara - who slammed a gritty ton in the first innings - after the top order collapsed playing reckless shots and followed it up with another brilliant knock of 71 runs was awarded the man of the match for his superb show with the bat. This was Pujara's first Test century on the Australian soil and his first man of the match award outside Australia.

Rishabh Pant also equalled the record of 11 catches (most) in a Test match.

Here is a list of records created during the Adelaide Test:

# Virat Kohli becomes the 1st Asian captain to win a Test in Australia, England and South Africa.

# India became the 1st Asian team to win a Test in Australia, England and SA each in a calendar year.

Both Dravid and Pujara got their first centuries in Australia at Adelaide - 2003 and 2018.



Both scored half-centuries in the second innings.



India won the match and took 1-0 lead in the series on both occasions.



Beautiful mark in Indian cricket history! https://t.co/cm8OCc3rxK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 10, 2018 Pujara emulates Rahul Dravid Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara have quite a few things in common as these two achieved some feats at Adelaide. Both Pujara and Dravid notched up his 16th Test century at this very venue. Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to score 50+ in all of India's three away wins in 2018:

50 off 179, 1st inngs, Joburg

72 off 208, 2nd inngs, Trent Bridge

123 (246) & 71 (204), Adelaide#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 10, 2018 Pujara crucial in India's win overseas Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to score 50+ in all of India's three away wins in 2018. 35 dismissals came through catches in the Adelaide Test - most ever in this fashion in a single Test!#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 10, 2018 Sharp fielding As many as 35 catches were taken during the Test match. This is the most number of catches taken in a game in which all 40 wickets were fallen. Off these 35, 11 catches were taken by Rishabh Pant alone as he equaled the record of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single match that was jointly held by Jack Russell and AB de Villiers. Pant now has most catches by an Indian keeper in a game. R Ashwin has bowled 50 or more overs in a Test innings only on four occasions in his Test career.

He has now done so twice at Adelaide (53 overs in 2012)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 10, 2018 Adelaide is a hectic venue for R Ashwin India off-spinner R Ashwin has bowled 50-plus overs for 4 times in his career and he has bowled twice in Adelaide. First time in India's history that they have won an away Test after losing first 4 wickets for less than 50 runs.



They started batting with 41-4 and ended with 4 wickets for 4 runs. Tells how important were Pujara's 123 and 71 between collapses. A genuine match-winning effort. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 10, 2018 Terrific come back from India This Test match will be remembered for the fightback shown by India after being reduced to 41-4 in their first innings. The record remains intact. Among captains who haven't lost a Test after winning toss, Don Bradman in the second best after Kohli's 20 Tests - nine wins & one draw in ten matches. #AUSvIND https://t.co/3TO6Ofwzyn — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 10, 2018 Winning the toss suits Kohli The Indian captain has never lost a Test match after winning the toss.Don Bradman in the second best after Kohli's 20 Tests - nine wins & one draw in ten matches. 1000 Test runs for Virat Kohli in Australia in just 18 innings!

Among visitors, only four Englishmen have done it quicker.#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2018 Another landmark for batsman Kohli Virat Kohli completed 1000 Test runs on Australian soil in just his 18th Test innings. The Indian captain scored 3 and 34 in the two innings in this game. Most catches in a Test:



11 Jack Russell v SA, J'burg, 1995

11 AB de Villiers v Pak, J'burg, 2013

11* Rishabh Pant v Aus, Adelaide, 2018



Most for India:

11* Pant

10 Saha v SA, Cape Town, 2018

9 Dhoni v Aus, MCG, 2014#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 10, 2018 Pant equals world record In a short span of his Test career, Rishabh Pant has already equalled a Test record from behind the stumps. However, he needs to work on his wicketkeeping skills for he failed to take a few regulation catches, expected of him in the game.