Australia Vs India: Pujara, Kohli shine as Team India create records in Adelaide Test

Adelaide, Dec 10: Team India withstood a nervy finale at Adelaide Oval, where Virat Kohli's men prevailed by just 31 runs as the visitors won the opening Test of a campaign on Australia soil for the first time on Monday (December 10).
Australia needed a record fourth-innings run chase to claim victory and despite falling to 156-6 and 235-9 in pursuit of 323, the home side came within a whisker of achieving the improbable before Josh Hazlewood was dismissed with the final ball before tea.
Thus, the entire Australian batting was dismissed for 291 in their second innings as three Indian bowlers bagged three wickets apiece.
1
43623
With Hazlewood's wicket, India took a 1-nil lead in the four-match series as Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to register a Test win in South Africa, England, and Australia in one year.
It was a turnaround win for India after they were pushed on the backfoot by the Australian bowlers in the morning session of the opening day. Openers Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma were back in the pavilion under 100 as the visitors were staring at another batting collapse. However, Pujara's patient approach in the game helped India post 250 in the first innings.
Cheteshwar Pujara - who slammed a gritty ton in the first innings - after the top order collapsed playing reckless shots and followed it up with another brilliant knock of 71 runs was awarded the man of the match for his superb show with the bat. This was Pujara's first Test century on the Australian soil and his first man of the match award outside Australia.
Rishabh Pant also equalled the record of 11 catches (most) in a Test match.
Here is a list of records created during the Adelaide Test:
# Virat Kohli becomes the 1st Asian captain to win a Test in Australia, England and South Africa.
# India became the 1st Asian team to win a Test in Australia, England and SA each in a calendar year.
Pujara emulates Rahul Dravid
Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara have quite a few things in common as these two achieved some feats at Adelaide.
Both Pujara and Dravid notched up his 16th Test century at this very venue.
Pujara crucial in India's win overseas
Cheteshwar Pujara is the only batsman to score 50+ in all of India's three away wins in 2018.
Sharp fielding
As many as 35 catches were taken during the Test match. This is the most number of catches taken in a game in which all 40 wickets were fallen.
Off these 35, 11 catches were taken by Rishabh Pant alone as he equaled the record of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single match that was jointly held by Jack Russell and AB de Villiers. Pant now has most catches by an Indian keeper in a game.
Adelaide is a hectic venue for R Ashwin
India off-spinner R Ashwin has bowled 50-plus overs for 4 times in his career and he has bowled twice in Adelaide.
Terrific come back from India
This Test match will be remembered for the fightback shown by India after being reduced to 41-4 in their first innings.
Winning the toss suits Kohli
The Indian captain has never lost a Test match after winning the toss.Don Bradman in the second best after Kohli's 20 Tests - nine wins & one draw in ten matches.
Another landmark for batsman Kohli
Virat Kohli completed 1000 Test runs on Australian soil in just his 18th Test innings. The Indian captain scored 3 and 34 in the two innings in this game.
Pant equals world record
In a short span of his Test career, Rishabh Pant has already equalled a Test record from behind the stumps. However, he needs to work on his wicketkeeping skills for he failed to take a few regulation catches, expected of him in the game.
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed