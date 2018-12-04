Australia Vs India: Hosts still strong at home, important for us to play as a team: Ajinkya Rahane

Important to start well and start fresh - #TeamIndia vice-captain @ajinkyarahane88 ahead of the 1st Test against Australia#AUSviND pic.twitter.com/B57jgJBumP — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2018

It is a Team Sport: Rahane

"When you do well as a team, you feel really good. This is a team sport... and it is the job of each and every batsman to contribute for the team. And I think it's important that we get those long partnerships together, in Australia that will really help us a lot," said Rahane.

'Mitchell Johnson went after Virat Kohli'

"Last time here, we really enjoyed batting together a lot, especially at the MCG," Rahane recalled.

"Mitchell Johnson was really going after Virat Kohli and I was at the other end playing my game. Virat at the other end was really aggressive and going after bowlers.

"I was able to focus on my game, I still attacked but I was completely the opposite to Virat."

On the previous tour of Australia, Rahane and Kohli stitched a partnership of 262 runs for the fourth-wicket in India's first innings with scores of 147 and 169 respectively.

We have plans for all Indian batsmen: Mitchell Marsh

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh earlier said that his team has strategies in place for all the Indian batsmen and would be aiming for perfect execution when the action begins.

"We all know Virat's a great player. We'll have our plans for him and hopefully, we can execute them. But if people think we're not prepared for the other batsmen in the Indian team, who are all very good players, then they'd be pretty silly," said Mitchell Marsh.

Taming Virat Kohli important: Hazlewood

Legendary India batsman and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels pacer Josh Hazlewood will be key bowler for Australia in the upcoming series. Hazlewood is also prepared for the upcoming battle and felt taming Kohli will be crucial for them.

"I see the Indian line up as the best in the world, if not right up there, led by Virat and I think they feed a lot off him and how he goes about things. They've played a lot at home since we played them last in Australia. They toured England and South Africa, and it was only Virat who stood out. A lot of the other haven't scored too many of the runs," Hazlewood said.