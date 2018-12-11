Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia Vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks into top five of ICC Test batsmen's rankings

By
Australia Vs India: Cheteshwar Pujara breaks into top five of ICC Test batsmens rankings

New Delhi, Dec 11: India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara broke into the top five of the ICC Test Rankings after his match-winning knocks of 123 and 71 in Adelaide Test against Australia.

Pujara leap-frogged England's Joe Root and David Warner to move to No.4 in the in the latest rankings. While New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson moved up one spot to the No.2 and also achieved 900+ rating points after his heroics against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. He's now the first from his country to get past 900 rating points.

India tour of Australia: Full Schedule

Williamson is now only behind India's Virat Kohli - who sits comfortably at the top of the table. Williamson scored 89 and 139 in the third and final Test against Pakistan to put his team on course for a historic Test series win on Asian soil. It propelled him to a career-high total of 913 rating points, just seven behind India skipper Virat Kohli.

Henry Nicholls, who also scored a century in the same innings, jumped eight places to break into the top 10 at No.9, while BJ Watling moved up four places to No.22.

Apart from Pujara, other Indians made waves in the latest rankings. Ajinkya Rahane rose two spots to the 17th position after his knock of 70 in India's second innings and knocks of 25 and 28 helped Rishabh Pant jump seven places to No.59.

Indian openers, KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, and middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma, all dropped in their rankings following their poor show in the opening Test. Lokesh Rahul slipped two positions to No. 26, Vijay three to No.45 and Rohit dropped four places to No.53.

For Pakistan, valiant centurions Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq made gains. Ali rose two places to No.10 and Shafiq climbed one spot to No.21. Babar Azam, who made a fighting 51 in Pakistan's second innings, also rose three places to No.35.

However, all of Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez and Imam-ul-Haq suffered failures and it reflected in the rankings update. Hafeez - the Abu Dhabi Test was his last - slipped seven spots to No.65, while skipper Ahmed and opener Imam lost one place each to reach No.32 and No.97 respectively.

Australia, meanwhile, had mixed results. Usman Khawaja slipped three spots to 13th, and Aaron Finch dropped to No.89. Shaun Marsh rose six places to 38th, Tim Paine four spots to No.55 and Travis Head a massive 17 places to No.80.

Nathan Lyon was rewarded for his unbeaten knocks of 24 and 38 with a 17-place leap to no.130.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 255/7 (50.0 vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue