Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 2, As it happened: Head resists Indian bowlers

Adelaide, December 7: Indian bowlers will be eager to strike regularly on Day 2 of the first Australia vs India Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (December 7). India had crawled to 250 for 9 at stumps on Day 1, courtesy a gutsy hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara (123) before getting run out in the last over of the day.

UPDATES IN HINDI

The bowlers will have to copy Pujara's tenacity to keep Australia on the hooks and they can also take a cue from the discipline showed by the home side bowlers. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were on the money throughout on a hot Thursday (December 6), and therein the Indian bowlers have a blueprint. So, here's MyKhel's Live Update of Day 2 proceedings.

STUMPS: Australia: 191/7; Trail by 59 runs. Head: 61 and Starc: 8 are at crease. End of Day 2. WICKET NO 7: Pat Cummins lbw Bumrah 10 and Aussies are 177/7. At this stage they trail by 77 runs. Over 80: New ball is taken. And Bumrah returns to attack. Two slips and a gully in place for the pacer. 50 partnership between Head and Cummins for the 7th wicket, much like the one between Pujara and Ashwin yesterday. Travis Head has completed 50, first in this Australian innings. Vijay is into attack too. His off-spin will give main bowlers some rest ahead of new ball Final hour of the day begins. Australia still trail by 99 runs. A good tight Test match and at this stage India are ahead and they need to ensure that the lead should be something substantial in the vicinity of 70-80 runs. India snaffle the 6th Australian wicket and the hosts are 127/6. Paine snicked this one from Ishant to Pant and India could well be looking at lead near 100 Australia are still behind by 120-odd runs and the runs are at a trickle. Wicket No 5: Australia are 120/5. Peter Handscomb tried to run Bumrah down to third man and all he managed was a thick edge to 'keeper Pant Final session of the day begins and Australia now trail by 132 runs. TEA: Australia have crawled to 117/4 in 55 overs. Indian bowlers have kept it tight while Peter Handscomb and Travis Head look to garner some runs. 100 up for Australia. It has been big struggle for them with not many scoring opportunities and a couple of loose shots cost them wickets too Big wicket as Ashwin snares Usman Khawaja for 28. The left-hander's prod resulted in a thin edge which was taken by stumper Pant and the original decision of not out was overturned via DRS Shami is bowling in full throttle as there was a bit of concern when the physio attended to his shoulder. Looks pretty fine That 250 has all of a sudden assumed a bigger proportion and Handscomb is not looking comfortable at all against Ashwin Wicket No 3: Australia are 59/3, success in the first over after lunch. Shaun Marsh went for an expansive drive off Ashwin's wide delivery but an inside edge crashed on to his stumps Session 2 of Day 2 begins with Australia at 57/2 and Indian bowlers used a shorter length in the first session. Will we see a change? Lunch on DAY 2. Australia are 57/2 with Khwaja and Shaun Marsh at crease The Breakthrough as Ashwin gets rid off Harris; a bat-pad chance was taken easily by Vijay at silly mid off. New man is Shaun Marsh Usman Khwaja and Marcus Harris have been steady so far without letting go chances to score. The pitch seemed to have slowed down a bit at Adelaide as batsmen seem to have that extra split second to play their shots Double change for India as Shami and Ashwin are into attack. Amdist all, Bumrah sends down a 153.2 kmph delivery in the eighth over and it has been the quickest of the match so far Ishant's length has been terrific in this spell, forcing the batsmen to play all the time. Wicket No 1: Finch, who went for an expansive drive, was cleaned up by Ishant. Aus are 0/1. Ideal start for India Openers are out in the middle for Australia - Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris. Ishant Sharma will open the bowling for India. INDIA ALL OUT for 250. Shami c Paine b Hazlewood and now it will be over to Indian bowlers. Welcome to MyKhel's Day 2 live updates of the first Test and it's a bit of an overcast day in Adelaide but the intensity of cricket as we yesterday could be high.