Australia vs India, Ist Test, Day 4: Ashwin, Shami keep India in front

1. Squandering a chance to bat out Australia

India resumed the day at 151 for three, ahead by 166 and they had a chance to grind down Australia. India looked poised for that when they took lunch at 260 for five with the lead standing at 275. The casualties in the first session were Cheteshwar Pujara, who made a solid 71, and Rohit Sharma, who could not negate the spin of Lyon. But Rahane was still there with Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin remaining in the hut. Pant flickered bright for his 16-ball 28 that included a sequence of 4, 4, 4, 6 off Lyon, who eventually dismissed him. However, the dismissal of Ashwin sparked a collapse as India from 303 for six crashed to 307 all out. Rahane made a classy 70 before an attempt to reverse sweep Lyon brought up his downfall.

2. Indian bowlers' discipline

Chasing 323 is certainly a stiff task but by no means impossible on this slow track. In fact, Australia started well through Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch, who was saved from a leg before decision by overstepping Ishant Sharma, as the openers added 28 runs and looked comfortable. But just before tea, Finch fell to Ashwin though the hotspot did not show any glimpse of snick. It led to a debate as why Finch did not opt for a review. Harris fell to extra pace of Mohammed Shami who cramped the left-hander for space and his attempt to cut ended in the hands of Pant. But the dismissal of Usman Khwaja will harrow Australia more as he is capable of playing a long innings and the form batsman as well. Robbed of scoring chances by Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin, Khawaja looked to break the shackles hitting out against the off-spinner. But the left-hander was nowhere near the ball and Rohit Sharma completed a fine catch in the deep. Handscomb too fell to Shami, whose extra yard of pace eliciting a loopy shot. Handscomb tried to pull Shami but the lame shot ended in the hands of Pujara at mid-wicket.

3. Concern over Bumrah

India got a mighty scare when Jasprit Bumrah had to walk off with physio in the last session of the day. Bumrah tried to block a rasping drive by Shaun Marsh, diving forward but fell on his shoulders. On the way back to pavilion Bumrah was seen clutching his left shoulder but the pace bowler returned in the last half an hour and bowled a couple of overs to allay the concern, at least for now.

4. What to expect on Monday

All signs tell us of a victory for Virat Kohli and his band and if it happens this will be the first instance of India winning the first Test of a series in Australia. The result will fuel India's desire to win a series Down Under, again a first in their history. But they need to take six wickets. Marsh and Travis Head, who made a gritty fifty in the first innings, are at crease and they will want to take it session by session and over by over on the morrow. Marsh was at the forefront of a Western Australian win last month when they chased down 313 against South Australia. But at this stage, India's hopes shine brighter than Australia's.