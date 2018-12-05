Australia vs India, Ist Test: Preview, timing, where to watch, squads & more

1. Past record

India's past Test record in Australia is quite abysmal. In 44 Tests on Australian soil, they have only managed five wins thus far. In 70 years and over 11 tours, only two drawn series, under Sunil Gavaskar in 1980-81 and with Sourav Ganguly in charge in 2003-04 is more a reflection of temperament of touring sides over the years rather than quality.

2. Team combination

While the idea will be to play aggressive cricket but Indian team management's choice of 12 with both Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari in the mix is an indicator that they have climbed down from their aggressive five-bowler ploy. Rohit Sharma is a prime contender for the extra batsman's slot in injured Hardik Pandya's absence. He last played Test cricket in South Africa, and had a torrid time, managing only 78 runs in four innings while batting at number five.

3. Batting secure?

India have faced issues with the batting line-up not firing enough to support skipper Virat Kohli. While Kohli scored 286 runs in three Tests in South Africa, the next highest cumulative total was 119 by Hardik Pandya. Cheteshwar Pujara only managed 100 runs in three Tests, while M Vijay (102 runs in three Tests) and KL Rahul (30 runs in two Tests) came a cropper. While Rahul scored 299 runs in five Tests in England, 149 of those came in the final innings of the series at the Oval.

4. Bowling combination

The bowling attack is predictable with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin making up four-pronged line-up. It will go head-to-head with Australia's similar foursome of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon.

5. Squads

India (12): Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (playing XI): Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

6. Telecast

The match will be aired live on SONY Sports Networks from 5.30 am IST and will streamed live on SONY LIV while MyKhel will offer Live Updates from the toss.