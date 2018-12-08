Cricket

Australia vs India: Pant equals MS Dhoni's record of six catches in an innings

By
Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhonis mark
Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni's mark

Bengaluru, December 8: Rishabh Pant on Saturday (December 8) equalled former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian record of six catches in an innings during the third day of the first Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.

The 21-year-old Pant took three catches this day to take his total tally to six catches - the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in a single innings of a Test match, a record shared by Dhoni. So, who are on this list?

1. Rishabh Pant

1. Rishabh Pant

The young Indian wicketkeeper held on to the catches offered by Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc over the second and third days play at Adelaide. Pant had taken five catches in an innings against England at Nottingham earlier this year. Former stumper Nayan Mongia too had taken five catches in an innings twice - against South Africa at Durban in 1996 and against Pakistan at Kolkata in 1999.

2. MS Dhoni

2. MS Dhoni

Dhoni was the first Indian stumper to achieve this feat and it came in 2009 against New Zealand at Wellington. Dhoni has taken five catches in an innings thrice and he did that against Australia at Perth in 2008, against South Africa at Cape Town in 2011 and against the West Indies at Mumbai in 2011.

3. Syed Kirmani

3. Syed Kirmani

Kirmani is the first Indian wicketkeeper to effect six dismissals in an innings but it was through five catches and a stumping. The Bengaluru man did that way back in 1976 against New Zealand at Christchurch. Kirmani too has five stumpings in an innings to his credit, and it came against Pakistan at Faizalabad in 1983.

4. Wriddhiman Saha

4. Wriddhiman Saha

Saha too has six dismissals in an innings to his credit and like Kirmani he has taken five catches and effected a stumping. Saha performed this feat against the West Indies at North Sound, Antigua, in 2016. The Bengal man also has taken five catches in an innings twice - in the same Test against South Africa at Cape Town in 2018 to complete that astonishing feat of 10 catches in a match - a first for an Indian.

IND 250, 73/1 (20.2 vs AUS 235
    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
