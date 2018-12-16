Cricket

Australia Vs India, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers debate on Twitter

By
Image Courtesy: BCCI

Perth, December 16: India captain Virat Kohli played yet another memorable knock as he slammed his 25th Test century on Day three of the Perth Test against Australia on Sunday (December 16).

The aggressive right-handed batsman played another captain's knock and became second fastest to 25 Test tons (127 innings) after Sir Donald Bradman (68 innings). Sachin Tendulkar is the third on the list who took 130 innings to complete 25 triple figure marks in the longest format.

The No. 1 batsman in the latest ICC Test rankings played a fine knock as he negotiated well against a quality bowling line-up comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

Kohli was dismissed for 123 (257 deliveries) as he lost his patience and went for the ball going away from him as Peter Handscomb caught him at slip cordon off Pat Cummins. As the catch didn't seem a clear one, the umpires went upstairs to confirm with the third umpire after giving out in the soft signal.

The replays, however, showed that the ball must have touched the ground as Handscomb pouched it with hands on the ground. As the third umpire ruled in favour of the field umpire's soft signall, a debate triggered on the social media as many cricket experts and enthusiasts questioned the decision.

Here's who said what on Twitter about Kohli's dismissal:

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh - who was sitting in the commentary box - was perhaps the first person to question the umpire's decision against Kohli.

Hemang Badani

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Hemang Badani polled a question on his Twitter handle about Kohli's dismissal.

Harsha Bhogle

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle kept his point on the controversial decision.

Some more explanation from Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle, in a series of tweets, further explained why the umpires weren't wrong in giving Kohli out.

Deepdas Gupta

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Deepdas Gupta also asked his fans if Kohli was out or not.

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Kohli for his ton

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli on his fine Test century.

Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and batting great Sourav Ganguly also lauded Virat Kohli for playing a memorable knock at Perth.

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Kohli as one of the best batsmen.

Michael Vaughan backs umpire's decision

Michael Vaughan also commended the third umpire for his decision.

Kohli's dismissal was very crucial for the Australians for that opened the floodgates for the tourists as they were bundled out for 283 in their first innings.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
