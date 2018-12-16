Australia Vs India, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal triggers debate on Twitter

Perth, December 16: India captain Virat Kohli played yet another memorable knock as he slammed his 25th Test century on Day three of the Perth Test against Australia on Sunday (December 16).

The aggressive right-handed batsman played another captain's knock and became second fastest to 25 Test tons (127 innings) after Sir Donald Bradman (68 innings). Sachin Tendulkar is the third on the list who took 130 innings to complete 25 triple figure marks in the longest format.

The No. 1 batsman in the latest ICC Test rankings played a fine knock as he negotiated well against a quality bowling line-up comprising Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon.

Kohli was dismissed for 123 (257 deliveries) as he lost his patience and went for the ball going away from him as Peter Handscomb caught him at slip cordon off Pat Cummins. As the catch didn't seem a clear one, the umpires went upstairs to confirm with the third umpire after giving out in the soft signal.

The replays, however, showed that the ball must have touched the ground as Handscomb pouched it with hands on the ground. As the third umpire ruled in favour of the field umpire's soft signall, a debate triggered on the social media as many cricket experts and enthusiasts questioned the decision.

Here's who said what on Twitter about Kohli's dismissal:

Kohli's dismissal was very crucial for the Australians for that opened the floodgates for the tourists as they were bundled out for 283 in their first innings.