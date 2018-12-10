Australia Vs India: Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman lead in wishing Team India on Adelaide Test triumph

Adelaide, Dec 10: Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, created history by winning their first-ever opening Test in Australia with a 31-run win in Adelaide on Monday (December 10).

It was after a gap of 15 years when India claimed a Test match win in Adelaide after Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side claimed a win on this venue in 2003.

Having set a daunting target of 323, Indian bowlers put up a collective effort to restrict the hosts for 291 to go 1-nil up in the four-Test series. India showed patience and resilience on the final day of the Test match as batting looked easier on the fifth day.

The Aussies resumed on 104-4, requiring 219 runs to beat India, and went on adding 184 runs on the board.

The Australian tail-enders kept frustrating the Indians as they forged crucial partnerships made the bowlers work hard to get the remaining six wickets on the final day. Tim Paine (41), Nathan Lyon (38 not out), Pat Cummins (28) and Mitchell Starc (28) frustrated the visitors.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/68) and R Ashwin (3/92) and Mohammad Shami (3/65) picked up three wickets each in the second innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara (123 and 71) was awarded the man of the match for his patient knocks in both the innings and laid the foundation for India's win.

The cricketing community was elated with India's turnaround win and disciplined show and congratulated the No.1 ranked side in the Tests for a well-deserved win.

Here's how Twitterati reacted: