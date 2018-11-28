Australia Vs India: Team India has a good chance of winning Test series, says Shikhar Dhawan

"I think we have got a very good chance to win the series here. We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it's batting, bowling or fielding and also catching. We have to be consistent and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia," Dhawan told 'ESPNCricinfo' in an interview.

Dhawan, who will be 33 in a week's time, said he felt sad about his omission from the Indian Test side for the Australia series but later 'moved on'. The left-handed Delhi batsman had some poor performances in the longer format of the game in 2018 which cost him his Test spot.

"Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me," Dhawan, who was adjudged 'Man of the Series' in the recently concluded T20 series, added further.

A veteran of 115 ODIs, Dhawan's form will be crucial to India's success in the 2019 World Cup, which is six months away and for that the southpaw's focus will be on the process.

"I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home," he exuded confidence.

What makes him confident about his success in England is his past record in limited overs cricket.

"I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back."