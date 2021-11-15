Cricket
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

By
Australia clinched their maiden T20 World Cup

Bengaluru, Nov. 15: Australia's wait for a maiden T20 World Cup finally ended as Aaron Finch's side notched up an 8-wicket win over New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

T20 World Cup 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and StatisticsT20 World Cup 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

An injury-ravaged Mitchell Marsh played a scintillating knock as he led Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title. After New Zealand set a target of 173, the highest in a T20 World Cup final, Marsh made it look like a walk in the park with a stroke-filled 77 off 50. Marsh was aptly supported by opener David Warner, who struck a solid 53 off 38, to chase down the total in 18.5 overs.

While, Marsh played a match-winning knock to win the player of the match, Warner, who had been written off ahead of the World Cup, bounced back to form as he picked up the player of the series trophy, scoring 289 runs in this edition of the T20 World Cup.

Marsh lit up the Dubai International Stadium hammering four maximums and six boundaries to guide Australia to their sixth World title. Australia have a record five ODI World Cups to their name, their last trophy coming in the 2015 World Cup. Sunday's win over New Zealand takes their World titles to six - five ODI World Cups and one T20 World Cup trophy.

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia lift maiden title with 8-wicket thrashing of New ZealandT20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia lift maiden title with 8-wicket thrashing of New Zealand

New Zealand's bad luck followed them to Dubai, as they once again failed to lift the trophy. After a heartbreaking loss in the 2019 ODI World Cup to England, Kane Williamson's side once again failed to take the top prize home.

After being sent into bat, Williamson struck a sizzling 85 off 48 to guide the Kiwis to a competitive total. But the skipper's knock went in vain as Marsh and Warner put up a sizzling partnership of 92 off 59, before Australia won the game with Maxwell and Marsh putting up an ubeaten stand of 66 off 39.

Heading into the tournament, Australia was not tipped as one of the favourites, but that seemed to be of little importance as Finch's men notched up a comfortable win in the finale to take home their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Player of the Series: David Warner (289 runs)

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (77 off 50)

Winning Captain: Aaron Finch: Brilliant from the start. This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it. So proud of how the guys went about the campaign. (Bangladesh game turning point?) Certainly was, backs were against the wall. We had to fight and certainly did that, had some great individual performances and some great team performances. (On Warner) Can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear. (On Zampa) Player of the tournament for mine, controlled the game, got big wickets, super player. Mitch Marsh, what a way to start, put pressure on from the start and got the job done. Matt Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business.

Losing Captain: Kane Williamson:

We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a good total, only to be chased superbly. They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. (Enough runs?) You never really know, at halfway we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way the Australians chase their totals, they didn't give us an inch. Wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated. Guys committed to what we tried to do in conditions that differed from venue to venue. But we adapted. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to the way Australia played. One day at a time. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes - winning or losing - shame we couldn't get the job done.

Player of the tournament: David Warner:

I always felt good, for me it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls and I managed to do that. This is definitely up there with 2015 (ODI World Cup), losing to England a decade ago really hurt. These guys are absolutely a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home. I am always pumped! Wanted to put on a spectacle. There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver.

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh:

Absolutely amazing six weeks for this group! I don't really have words. This group is amazing and I love them to death. World champs. (Coming up to No. 3) The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you're going to bat three for this tournament, and I jumped at the idea. Have the staff to thank for backing me and getting me up the top there. (First ball for six) Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into it. Just wanted to get out there and have a presence, get into the contest, go out there and play my game. It's unbelievable.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 0:40 [IST]
