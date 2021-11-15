Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final 2021: Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Highlights

Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Player of the Series: David Warner (289 runs)

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (77 off 50)

Winning Captain: Aaron Finch: Brilliant from the start. This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it. So proud of how the guys went about the campaign. (Bangladesh game turning point?) Certainly was, backs were against the wall. We had to fight and certainly did that, had some great individual performances and some great team performances. (On Warner) Can't believe people wrote him off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear. (On Zampa) Player of the tournament for mine, controlled the game, got big wickets, super player. Mitch Marsh, what a way to start, put pressure on from the start and got the job done. Matt Wade came in under an injury cloud and got the job done. He came in in the semi-final alongside Marcus Stoinis and did the business.

Losing Captain: Kane Williamson:

We were trying to get a platform, the surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a good total, only to be chased superbly. They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on. (Enough runs?) You never really know, at halfway we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way the Australians chase their totals, they didn't give us an inch. Wasn't to be today, but proud of how we've operated. Guys committed to what we tried to do in conditions that differed from venue to venue. But we adapted. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to the way Australia played. One day at a time. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes - winning or losing - shame we couldn't get the job done.

Player of the tournament: David Warner:

I always felt good, for me it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls and I managed to do that. This is definitely up there with 2015 (ODI World Cup), losing to England a decade ago really hurt. These guys are absolutely a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home. I am always pumped! Wanted to put on a spectacle. There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver.

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh:

Absolutely amazing six weeks for this group! I don't really have words. This group is amazing and I love them to death. World champs. (Coming up to No. 3) The coaching staff came up to me in the West Indies and said you're going to bat three for this tournament, and I jumped at the idea. Have the staff to thank for backing me and getting me up the top there. (First ball for six) Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into it. Just wanted to get out there and have a presence, get into the contest, go out there and play my game. It's unbelievable.