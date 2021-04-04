Australia women create world record with 22 straight ODI wins, surpass Ricky Ponting legends' 2003 record

The Meg Lanning-led side recorded their 22nd straight ODI victory to overtake Ricky Ponting's dominant 2003 outfit to hold the longest winning streak in any format of international cricket.

Ponting's men held the record of 21 consecutive ODI victories which they achieved in 2003. Australian women's streak that stretches 941 days back to March 2018. Their last defeat in the format came in October 2017.

Having won the toss, Aussie skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl and her team restricted Amy Satterthwaite-led side to 212 in 48.5 overs. Opener Lauren Down scored 90 off 134 deliveries to help her team post a decent total on the board. Megan Schutt (4/32) and Nicola Carey (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

In response, opener Alyssa Healy top-scored for the southern stars as they overhauled the target in 38.3 overs. Ashleigh Gardner (53*) and Ellyse Perry (56*) took their team home in the run chase. Gardner hammered Amelia Kerr over long-on for a maximum to complete her fifty and take her team home.

22nd consecutive ODI win for Australia Women, the longest winning streak in ODI cricket (Men/Women).



Batting 1st: 12 wins (11 wins by a margin of 60+ runs including six 150+ run wins)



Chasing: 10 wins (9 wins with 25+ balls to spare including six wins with 10+ overs) #NZWvAUSW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 4, 2021

"Congratulations 🎉 to the @AusWomenCricket on breaking the World Record for the most consecutive ODI wins!! 22 in a row, over three years in the making & a pandemic in the middle. They beat @RickyPonting's side!! Amazing effort by the entire team & support staff," tweeted former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalaker.

Congratulations 🎉 to the @AusWomenCricket on breaking the World Record for the most consecutive ODI wins!! 22 in a row, over three years in the making & a pandemic in the middle. They beat @RickyPonting’s side!! Amazing effort by the entire team & support staff. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 4, 2021

Here's Australian women's world record ODI winning streak from March 12, 2018 to Sunday (April 4):

vs India 3-0

vs Pakistan 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs England 3-0

vs West Indies 3-0

vs Sri Lanka 3-0

vs New Zealand 3-0

vs New Zealand 1-0.

Earlier in the day, Lanning won the toss and elected to chase, an unsurprising choice given both her team's and her own strong records batting second at the Tauranga ground. Australia successfully chased in their four most recent visits to the ground, with Lanning hitting tons in three of those. Australia named a full-strength line-up for the first of the three Rose Bowl matches, with Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck played their first ODIs since October 2019.