Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Lanning has made the decision to take a break from the game for personal reasons, with no timeline set for her return.

Lanning will miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred where she was due to represent the Trent Rockets.

CA will continue to support Lanning, with a decision on her participation in the upcoming Australian domestic summer to be made in due course.

Speaking about the decision, Lanning said: “After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself.

“I’m grateful for the support of CA and my teammates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”

CA Head of Performance, Women’s Cricket, Shawn Flegler said: “We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time.

“She’s been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids.

“The welfare of our players is always our number one priority, and we’ll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs.”

Lanning, 30, has played 6 Tests and scored 345 runs, and from 100 ODIs she has made 4463 runs at 53.13 with 15 hundreds and 19 fifties and from 124 T20Is the Australian has scored 3211 runs with 2 hundreds and 15 fifties.