Australia women's tour of India 2022: Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channels & Live Streaming Information

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will host the Southern Stars for 5 T20Is at home between December 9 and 20. All the matches will be played across two locations in Mumbai.

The first two games will be held at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on December 9, 11 and 14, respectively. While the remaining three T20Is are scheduled to be held at CCI-Brabourne Stadium on December 17 and 20.

This is the first match India and Australia will be locking horns after the latter defeated the former in a closely-fought final in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian eves in what will be the first assignment after winning the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Bangladesh. The Women in Blue defeated hosts Bangladesh in the final to bring home the record-extending seventh trophy in the continental championship. Several young and senior players did well in the tournament which was held in a T20 format this year. Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were the biggest takeaways for India in the tournament and the duo will be looking to take the momentum forward. Healy to lead Australia Alyssa Healy is likely to lead Australia in the tour of India in December after the star wicketkeeper-batter was named the vice-captain. Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month. With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments. Currently, all the top female Australian cricketers are busy participating in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The premier domestic tournament will act as a perfect practice setup for the Aussies ahead of the challenging tour of India. Schedule: Here's the full schedule of the bilateral series: 1st T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium 2nd T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium 3rd T20I: December 14 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium 4th T20I: December 17 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium 5th T20I: December 20 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium Where to watch Timings: All the matches will start at 11:30 AM TV Channels: Star Sports Network Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar