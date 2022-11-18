Australia women's tour of India 2022: Schedule, Venue, Timings, TV Channels & Live Streaming Information

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead
Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian eves in what will be the first assignment after winning the Asia Cup T20 2022 in Bangladesh. The Women in Blue defeated hosts Bangladesh in the final to bring home the record-extending seventh trophy in the continental championship. Several young and senior players did well in the tournament which was held in a T20 format this year.
Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues were the biggest takeaways for India in the tournament and the duo will be looking to take the momentum forward.
Healy to lead Australia
Alyssa Healy is likely to lead Australia in the tour of India in December after the star wicketkeeper-batter was named the vice-captain. Healy takes over from Rachael Haynes, who retired from international cricket last month.
With World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning still on her indefinite break, Healy could be donning the skipper's cap for the team's upcoming assignments.
Currently, all the top female Australian cricketers are busy participating in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The premier domestic tournament will act as a perfect practice setup for the Aussies ahead of the challenging tour of India.
Schedule:
Here's the full schedule of the bilateral series:
1st T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium
2nd T20I: December 9 - D.Y. Patil Stadium
3rd T20I: December 14 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium
4th T20I: December 17 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium
5th T20I: December 20 - CCI, Brabourne Stadium
Where to watch
Timings: All the matches will start at 11:30 AM
TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar