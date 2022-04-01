Australia Women vs England Women, World Cup Final 2022: Live Streaming, IST Time, Squads, Head to Head, TV

1 Team News — England

England have no real worries and their front-line players like Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone and Danny Wyatt are in good nick and would challenge the Australia bowlers.

"I woke up this morning and really wanted to contribute to a win today and that's what happened. I obviously got dropped a few times, but that's cricket and you've got to cash in on days like today so I'm really happy with how it went. Every game since that India game has been a knockout match. So today was like any other match that we've played in the last few games," said England opener Wyatt.

2 Team News — Australia

The Aussie women are searching for a record 7th title in the tournament. Their top order in some form and the likes of Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney are tormenting the rivals. Bowling under Jens Jonassen, Alana King and Tahila McGrath too has shown its potential in New Zealand conditions.

Since being hammered by India and Harmanpreet Kaur's knock of 171, Australia became a force in the 50-over format and now they are in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

The 2013 World Cup winners will now face defending champions England at Hagley Oval on Sunday to bag their seventh 50-over World Cup trophy.

"Yeah, look, that was a very long time ago, we're a very different team. And when I see photos from, the 11 that were on that field. It's almost a 180 Flip. And what that brought was a form of professionalism and accountability that we didn't have back then," said Australia pacer Megan Schutt.

3 Squads

Australia: Meg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Travelling reserves: Georgia Redmayne, Heather Graham

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vc), Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Lauren Bell, Mady Villiers

Match info

Match day: April 3, Sunday

Match time: 6.30 AM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar