Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh undergoes surgery

By Pti
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh

Perth, February 21: Mitchell Marsh's miserable summer has got worse with the all-rounder needing surgery following a blow to the groin in training, officials said.

The 27-year-old, who has been dropped from the Australian Test, one-day and Twenty20 teams, was struck during a net session in Perth ahead of Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash with New South Wales.

"As a result of the impact, Mitch has undergone a minor surgical procedure and he won't be available for this upcoming Shield fixture," WA official Nick Jones told the Cricket Australia website late Wednesday (February 20).

"Mitch's recovery will be monitored closely over the coming week, before a decision can be made around his availability for the Round 8 Shield match."

It capped a horror few months for the WA skipper, who was hoping to use the Sheffield Shield to regain form, with an eye on the Ashes tour of England later this year.

Marsh hasn't batted at first-class level since the Boxing Day Test against India in December.

He was dropped after that for the rest of the India series and the subsequent two Tests against Sri Lanka, despite being named vice-captain last September. Marsh was also overlooked for Australia's current one-day and Twenty20 tour of India.

"I've been knocked around a bit this summer. But my dream of playing Test cricket is still not over. I'm only 27. I'll keep fighting," he said recently.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue