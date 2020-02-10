Australian Cricket Awards 2020: David Warner wins Allan Border medal, full list of winners

1. David Warner

Warner dominated the ICC World Cup with 647 runs including a highest score of 166 at an average of 71.88, including three centuries. He then rebounded from a challenging Ashes series to dominate at home in the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Test series against Pakistan - which included his memorable innings of 335 not out at Adelaide - and the Test series against New Zealand.

Warner (194) outpolled Ashes hero Steve Smith by a single vote for the Allan Border Medal with paceman Pat Cummins, the ICC International Cricketer of the Year, third in the polling with 185 votes. Warner (19) continued his magical year in the T20I game to become the Men's T20 International Player of the Year from Glenn Maxwell (16). Kane Richardson and Steve Smith (8) tied for third.

2. Ellyse Perry

Perry enjoyed an incredible year with both bat and ball, starting with dominant Ashes performances which included an innings of 116 in the Test in Taunton and 11 wickets in the three One Day Internationals. Her figures of 7-22 at Canterbury were the best ODI figures by an Australian woman's player.

She backed that up against the West Indies by taking 3-17 in the opening ODI and then scoring 112 not out in Antigua before finishing the year with a solid series against Sri Lanka at home. Perry (161) was a comfortable winner of her third Belinda Clarke Award from Alyssa Healy (153) and Jess Jonassen (87) taking second and third place respectively in the voting.

3. Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne's superlative Test summer and Ashes secured him the Male Test Player of the Year. Having replaced Steve Smith as a concussion sub in the Lord's Test, Labuschagne went on to make 353 runs at 50.42 in the Ashes.

His outstanding form continued at home with a first up 185 against Pakistan at the Gabba and a Test high 215 against New Zealand in Sydney. He scored 347 runs at an average of 173.5 against Pakistan and 549 runs at 91.5 against New Zealand.

4. Full list of awards

Limited overs captain Aaron Finch (38) capped a stellar year by being voted the Men's One-Day International Player of the Year ahead of Usman Khawaja (33) and Warner (24).

1. Allan Border Medal - David Warner

2. Belinda Clark Award - Ellyse Perry

3. Men's Test Player of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne

4. Men's ODI Player of the Year - Aaron Finch

5. Women's ODI Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy

6. Men's T20I Player of the Year - David Warner

7. Women's T20I Player of the Year - Alyssa Healy

8. Men's Domestic Player of the Year - Shaun Marsh

9. Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year - Wes Agar

10. Women's Domestic Player of the Year - Molly Strano

11. Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year - Tayla Vlaeminck

12. Community Champion Award - Corrine Hall

13. Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductees - Sharon Tredrea, Craig McDermott.