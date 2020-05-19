Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting shares pictures of his favourite bat

Ponting slammed five centuries and four of them were scored against South Africa. The former Australia captain also revealed he scored two centuries in his 100th Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Five international hundreds with this baby, four of them against South Africa. The 120 and 143* were made in my 100th Test at the SCG. And the 164 was made in the famous 434 v 438 ODI at the Wanderers. Used it for as long as I could and as you can see it's pretty worn out," tweeted Ponting.

Ponting also played a 164-run knock against South Africa in 2006 where he guided his team to 434 in that iconic ODI game. It was the highest team score in a 50-over match but the record didn't last long as the Proteas scripted a record chase to win the game.

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career in all three formats and ended his career as a legend of the game. Before he retired from Test cricket in 2012, he managed to amass 13,378 runs and slammed 41 centuries.