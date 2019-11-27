Australian team to raise toast to late Phillip Hughes

Australia remembers Hughes: Cricket felt irrelevant, says Smith; Wish you were here, posts Clarke | Cricketer Phillip Hughes praised 5 years after his death

In a tragic chain of events, 25-year-old Hughes died after being struck by a bouncer on the neck while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney five years ago on November 25. Three days short of turning 26, the left-handed batsman, who sustained a brain hemorrhage, died without regaining consciousness. He played 26 Tests and 25 ODIs for Australia.

"Time flies. I still remember, one of the worst days of our life, and we'll toast absent friends today. I'm sure we will talk about it today when we get to the Adelaide Oval," Justin Langer said in a video clip posted by cricket.co.au.

"How lucky we are to be playing cricket, representing our country, being in Adelaide, being at the Adelaide Oval - they're always nice reminders. I'm sure that's what Hughesy would like too. He will be smiling down on us somewhere going 'just remember, you have got it pretty good you boys'."

Langer added that the Adelaide Oval has beautiful picture of Hughes hanging in the change room and the left-hander is always present in his teammates' thoughts. "After the T20 game here (against Sri Lanka), there's a beautiful picture of Hughesy in the change rooms. After we had our debriefing, and we toasted absent friends. Like we do every time we walk into the change room," Langer said.