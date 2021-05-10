Avesh Khan says he will look to give his 100 per cent, if got a chance to play on England tour

The Madhya Pradesh seamer impressed all with his performance for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 - which was postponed indefinitely after COVID-19 breached the bio bubble.

The 24-year-old right-arm quick, who was part of the Indian squad as a net bowler during the ICC World Cup 2019 in England, believes his experience will help him prepare. He further said that he will look to give his 100 per cent if he gets a chance to replace an injured player on the tour of England.

"I have travelled as a net bowler with Team India to South Africa as well. I was with the squad during the 2019 World Cup in England also, was them during the home Test series against England. I have been with the Indian squad during Asia Cup also. It gives a very good opportunity. I am a standby bowler for the upcoming England tour and if someone gets injured I might get a chance to play. I will do my preparations for the tour. I have to play and give my 100 per cent," Avesh Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

A step closer to my dream of playing for Team India: Abhimanyu Eswaran on being put on standby for UK tour

Bengal cricketer Abhimanyu Eswaran while talking to MyKhel expressed his delight after being included as a standby player in the national Test side and termed the tour of England will be a great learning curve for him.

"It feels good to be selected. It is a step closer to the dream of playing for the country. This would be a great learning experience and I would like to make the most of whatever opportunity I get," said the 25-year-old.