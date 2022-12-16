Azhar Ali announces retirement from cricket, Karachi test to be his last

The batter came to the pre-match press conference on Friday and announced his retirement.

"I want to welcome everyone today. It can get a bit emotional. It's always a dream for every youngster to represent Pakistan at the international level. And it was an honour for me to play for Pakistan and lead my country in two formats of the game. I want to thank God for the opportunity," Azhar said before the 3rd test on Friday.

"But everything has to end someday. I want to finish it on a good note. I felt in my head and my heart that this is the right time to end my journey. This is going to be my final match for Pakistan. I would like to call it a day after this game," he added.

He went on to thank PCB, the selectors, his coaches and teammates of the Pakistan team throughout the years who have been part of his cricketing journey.

"I will try to keep it short. I have very fond memories playing for Pakistan. I cherish a lot of good memories. I am very happy that I have made a lot of good friends with players, fans who have always been very brilliant for me," an emotional Azhar concluded.

Azhar, 37, made his test debut in 2010 against Australia at Lords. He has played 96 tests for Pakistan, scoring 7097 runs in his career. The right-handed batter has scored at an average of 42, with 19 test centuries to his name.

Azhar Ali announced retirement from test cricket as well 😱😱@AzharAli_ Thanks for ur services.... couldn't forget ur innings in semi final n final of CT17 pic.twitter.com/U9c91CxLs1 — Arslan Jutt (@ArslanJutt43) December 16, 2022

He has also represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs, scoring 1845 runs with an average of 36.9.

Pakistan play their final test against England in Karachi which starts from tomorrow. The hosts have already lost the series after a 2-0 deficit in the first two games. Azhar played the first match, scoring 27 and 40 runs in the two innings.

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez posted a congratulatory tweet after the announcement.

Azhar u r a such a pure soul & true ambassador 😍. Huge respect & thanks for serving Pakistan 🇵🇰 with honesty & dignity. Happy retirement & wishing u all the best as always for ur future endeavours. #Respect @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/Cfnl7d56e4 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 16, 2022