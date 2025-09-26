IND vs PAK: What Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say About Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh?

Cricket Badla Lena Hai! India Ko Chhorna Nahi: Haris Rauf's Viral Fan Moment Before Asia Cup 2025 Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 15:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The build-up to the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan has taken another dramatic turn, with Haris Rauf once again at the center of controversy.

After Pakistan's tense 11-run victory over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, which secured their spot in Sunday's summit clash, a viral video of the pacer engaging with fans has stirred intense debate.

In the footage, Rauf is seen interacting with Pakistani supporters after the win. One emotional fan, visibly moved and on the verge of tears, pleaded with him to ensure victory against India in the final. The fan's words have since taken social media by storm: "Badla lena hai. India ko chodna nhi hai. Khuda ka vaasta hai. (We have to get our revenge. You have to defeat India. Swear on God)."

Rauf, acknowledging the supporter's plea, responded with flying kisses before making his way back from the stands. While some interpreted the exchange as harmless passion from a devoted fan, others argued it further stokes the already heated political undertones of the tournament.

The Pakistan pacer has been no stranger to criticism this Asia Cup. During the Super Four clash against India on September 21, he drew flak for mocking Indian fans by making a "plane downing" gesture-widely interpreted as a reference to past military conflicts-after chants of "Kohli, Kohli" echoed in the stadium. The taunt was linked back to Virat Kohli's unforgettable sixes off Rauf at the MCG during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The match also saw Rauf exchange words with India's young openers, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, during his spell. The duo, however, let their bats do the talking, putting up a century stand that set the tone for India's win.

Adding to the controversy, Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan celebrated a fifty in the same match with a "gun-bat" gesture, mimicking a machine gun. The act drew sharp criticism from cricketing circles for being provocative and unsporting.

As the two sides prepare to lock horns for the third time in the tournament, Sunday's final promises high-octane cricket, but with off-field tensions and gestures already overshadowing the action, the spotlight on Haris Rauf is unlikely to dim anytime soon.