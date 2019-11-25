Cricket
Bairstow to work with Trott in South Africa

By Peter Thompson
Bairstowcropped

London, Nov. 25: Jonny Bairstow will work with Jonathan Trott in South Africa in a bid to regain his place in the England Test side.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped for the ongoing Test series in New Zealand after a disappointing Ashes on home soil.

Bairstow – who played against the Black Caps in a 3-2 Twenty20 series win - will fly out to Potchefstroom to be coached by former England batsman Trott in December.

In a statement, the England and Wales Cricket Board said the trip has been scheduled for the 30-year-old right-hander “with the aim of returning to the Test squad”.

James Anderson and Mark Wood will step up their rehabilitation from injury as they strive to prove their fitness for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Fellow seamers Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson will also attend a specialist pace bowling camp, which will be held in Potchefstroom between December 1-14.

Sri Lanka legend Rangana Herath, meanwhile, will pass on his expertise to spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain are to benefit from the wisdom of former England batsman and current Surrey assistant head coach Vikram Solanki.

New Zealand consigned England to an innings defeat in the first Test at Mount Maunganui on Monday.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
