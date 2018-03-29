Ball Tampering Scandal: Darren Lehmann to step down as Australia coach after South Africa tour

SMITH DEVASTATED | WARNER SAYS SORRY | I LIED: BANCROFT

Darren Lehmann To Resign As Australia Coach

"It is the right time to step away. I hope the team rebuilds and the Australian public can forgive the young men and get behind the XI," Lehmann told media persons in Johannesburg ahead of the final Test match against the Proteas.

"After seeing events in the media today with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the feeling is that Australian cricket needs to move forward and this is the right thing to do.

"I really felt for Steve, as I saw him crying in front of the media, and all the players are really hurting.

"As I stated before I had no prior knowledge of the incident and do not condone what happened. But good people can make mistakes.

"My family and I have copped a lot of abuse over the last week and it's taken its toll on them. As many who sit in this room will know life on the road means a long time away from our loved ones and after speaking to my family at length over the last few days it's the right time to step away.

"I'm ultimately responsible for the culture of the team and I've been thinking about my position for a while. Despite telling media yesterday that I'm not resigning, after viewing Steve and Cameron hurting it's only fair that I make this decision," he was quoted by Cricket Australia website as saying.

Under fire Lehmann was given clean chit by Cricket Australia while team's captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal. Eyebrows were raised as many experts questioned how could the coach be unaware of such a practice.

However, CA CEO James Sutherland, on Wednesday, cleared the former Australia cricketer in their probe. Sutherland claimed that the 44-year-old even asked the players on the walkie-talkie 'what the f*** was going on?'.

Earlier on Wednesday, Smith and Warner were suspended by the CA for a period of 12 months while Bancroft was slapped a ban of 9 months for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

In the meantime, Lehmann admitted that Smith and Warner had made "grave mistake" but urged everyone to be a bit more humane in their approach as they are not "bad people".

"The players involved have been handed down very serious sanctions and they know they must face the consequences. They've made a grave mistake, but they are not bad people. As a coach you feel for them as people, they are hurting and I feel for them and their families. I hope that in all this, the media and the fans don't forget that," Lehmann told the media persons.

Lehmann said that everyone should remember that each one of us has made mistakes in our life.

He had also stressed that he'll not resign from his post but in a sudden change of events, he has now offered to step down.

The fourth Test between Australia and South Africa will be held at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Friday (March 30). Tim Paine has been named the captain of the side.