Cricket BAN vs NED T20I Series: Bangladesh Squad, Schedule, Venue, Timings in IST, BST
Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BAN vs NED T20I Series: Bangladesh are all set to welcome the Netherlands for their first-ever bilateral series on home soil, with a three-match T20I contest scheduled to be played starting from 30th August, 2025 in Sylhet.

The series marks a significant chapter in Bangladesh's cricketing calendar as the two nations build up towards major tournaments later this year.

The Dutch squad is expected to land in Bangladesh on August 26, giving them three full training days before the opening clash. All three matches of the series will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS), a venue known for its vibrant atmosphere and passionate home crowd. The fixtures are lined up for August 30, September 1, and September 3, ensuring plenty of action-packed cricket over the span of five days.

For Bangladesh, the series serves as an important preparation ground ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 9. The home team will be eager to fine-tune their squad combinations and build momentum going into the regional showpiece. For the Netherlands, this is an equally valuable opportunity to test themselves against a higher-ranked opponent in challenging subcontinental conditions.

Historically, the Netherlands have limited experience in Bangladesh. Their only previous tour came back in 2014, when they participated in the T20 World Cup hosted in the country. Since then, meetings between the two sides have been few and far between, with Bangladesh dominating the head-to-head record.

So far, both teams have faced off in five T20 internationals, with Bangladesh winning four of those encounters. The only bilateral contest between the two was played in the Netherlands in 2012, where the hosts welcomed Bangladesh for a two-match series. More recently, the sides clashed in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, where Bangladesh secured a comfortable 25-run victory.

With Bangladesh looking to sharpen their skills before a crucial tournament and the Netherlands eager to make a mark in a historic away series, fans in Sylhet can expect an exciting battle between the two teams. This tour not only deepens cricketing ties between the nations but also adds another dimension to the growing popularity of T20 cricket worldwide.

Series Schedule (All matches at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium)

1st T20I: August 30- 5:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM BST

2nd T20I: September 1- 5:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM BST

3rd T20I: September 3- 5:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM BST

Bangladesh ODI Squad: Litton Das (c & wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Nurul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan.

Netherlands ODI Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Ben Fletcher, Tim Pringle, Noah Croes (wk), Scott Edwards (c & wk), Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmad, Daniel Doram, Paul van Meekeren.