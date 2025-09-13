‘Female athletes have to fight multiple battles, both on and off the field:’ Mirabai Chanu at PlayCom 2025

Cricket BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Today? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 14:39 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BAN vs SL Prediction: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are set to clash in the fifth fixture of the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule- BAN vs SL

Date: Saturday, September 13

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh Captain: Litton Das

Sri Lanka Captain: Charith Asalanka

BAN vs SL Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have met 20 times in T20 internationals, with the island nation holding a slight edge at 12 wins compared to Bangladesh's 8. The margin isn't too wide, suggesting that contests between these two sides are often closely fought and either team has the potential to emerge victorious on the day.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Preview

Bangladesh head into this clash high on confidence after a strong run in the shortest format. In the lead-up to the Asia Cup, they notched up series wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands, showcasing their growing dominance in T20 cricket. That momentum was evident in their tournament opener as well, where they comfortably overhauled Hong Kong's 144-run target in just 17 overs to claim a seven-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have shown flashes of promise but continue to struggle with consistency. They suffered a setback against Bangladesh in July but managed to regain some ground by beating Zimbabwe 2-1 in an away series earlier this month. For the Islanders, much will depend on the effectiveness of their spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who hold the key in these conditions. Additionally, the responsibility of anchoring the innings lies heavily on openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis to provide stability at the top.

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Today?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka promises to be a tightly contested battle. Bangladesh enter the game as the more in-form side, having stitched together an impressive run of series victories and starting their Asia Cup campaign with a dominant win over Hong Kong. Their batting depth and ability to chase targets with ease make them a dangerous opponent under lights in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka, however, cannot be written off. Despite their inconsistent run, the presence of world-class spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana could tilt the balance in their favour, especially if they get early breakthroughs. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will need to set the tone for the batting unit if Sri Lanka are to challenge Bangladesh's momentum.

Considering current form and recent head-to-head results, Bangladesh appear to have the upper hand going into this encounter. That said, Sri Lanka's spinners could make it a close contest if they exploit the conditions well.

Prediction: Bangladesh start as slight favourites, but expect a competitive game with Sri Lanka capable of springing a surprise if their key players fire.