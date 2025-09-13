Cricket BAN vs SL Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Lineups, Team News By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 12:11 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

BAN vs SL: Bangladesh (BAN) will square off against Sri Lanka (SL) in Match 5 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Bangladeshi side have been in scintillating touch in T20Is. Coming into the competition, they strung together consecutive series victories over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands. They carried that confidence into their Asia Cup opener, where they comfortably overhauled Hong Kong's 144-run target in just 17 overs to register a convincing seven-wicket win.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have endured mixed results. After going down to Bangladesh in a bilateral series in July, they showed signs of revival by edging past Zimbabwe 2-1 in Harare earlier this month. Still, consistency has eluded the Charith Asalanka-led team, which makes them unpredictable but also dangerous when they click together.

Much of Sri Lanka's success will hinge on the performances of their spin duo, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who are expected to play decisive roles on subcontinent pitches. With the bat, openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis will be crucial in providing stability and setting the tone for the rest of the innings.

BAN vs SL Team News, Injury Update

Both the teams will have their key players in the side and will be looking to make progress in the tournament.

BAN vs SL Key Players

Litton Das has been enjoying a rich vein of form in recent weeks. He dominated the Netherlands series, finishing as the leading scorer with 145 runs across three matches. Carrying that momentum into the Asia Cup, the Bangladesh captain made an immediate impact, hammering a brisk 59 off just 39 balls against Hong Kong to set up a winning start for his side.

On the other hand, Dushmantha Chameera poses a major threat with the new ball. The Sri Lankan speedster has been in terrific rhythm, claiming eight wickets in three T20Is against Zimbabwe. At 33, his experience and consistency make him a key weapon, and Sri Lanka will bank on him to strike early and unsettle Bangladesh's batting order.

BAN vs SL Playing 11: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Lineups

BAN Predicted XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (C & WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL Predicted XI: Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara/Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.