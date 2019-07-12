Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bangar may get the axe post India's ICC World Cup 2019 exit

By
Bangar may get the axe post Indias ICC World Cup 2019 exit
Bangar may get the axe post India's ICC World Cup 2019 exit

Birmingham, July 12: The Indian coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, might have been handed a 45-day extension after their contract ended with the ICC World Cup 2019. But the position of assistant coach Sanjay Bangar is under the scanner as certain sections within the BCCI believe that he should have done a better job.

While Bangar is tagged as assistant coach, he is the de facto batting coach. The general belief is that the bowling unit under coach Bharat Arun did exceptionally well in the last year and a half while the team's fielding under R Sridhar has also improved a lot. But the same cannot be said of the batting unit and the fact that India failed to find a fixed number four batsman for the showpiece event hasn't gone down well with the BCCI.

As per an IANS report, a senior BCCI official said the constant chopping and changing in the middle-order was something that had hurt the Indian team not just in the World Cup, but over the last couple of seasons. And for Bangar to not be able to find a solution is something that reflects poorly on the coach. In fact, Bangar saying that all-rounder Vijay Shankar was fit just before he was ruled out has also been taken note of.

"It was a constant struggle," the official said. "While we are all supportive of the players and they had a good tournament with the exception of this bad day in office (in the semifinal against New Zealand), the support staff's processes and decision-making will surely be scrutinised thoroughly prior to any decision being taken about their future.

"Also, it was pretty ordinary stuff when you had Bangar stating to the Indian media contingent that every player was available for selection when Shankar was ruled out early next morning on account of an injury sustained earlier on tour.

"Things have been somewhat disorganised when it comes to the assessment of performances of the support staff being made by people who were keen on having select individuals continue in their positions.

"The present administration set up including the senior employees were all at sea with cricketing decisions and at the same time were ignoring the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - completely and that's a shame," the official said.

In fact, sources in the know of developments within the team have also spoken in hushed tones about how some of the batsmen have had to seek the advice of former batting stars when they have hit a rut.

"Without taking names, it is well documented that a couple of current team members have spoken about how they approached some of the former India batsmen to help them erase flaws in their batting when they were having issues scoring runs," the source said.

More SANJAY BANGAR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
The Australian meltdown
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue