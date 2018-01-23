Tamim and Shakib leave Zimbabwe facing tri-nation exit

Mirpur, January 23: Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan maintained their fine form as Bangladesh eased to a 91-run victory which leaves Zimbabwe facing a tri-nation series exit.

Scorecard

The Tigers, already guaranteed a place in the final on Saturday, exploited Zimbabwe's batting frailties in Dhaka on Tuesday, bowling them out for only 125 in reply to 216-9.

Tamim made his third successive half century on a tricky surface, top scoring with 76 and putting on 106 for the second wicket with Shakib (51) but Graeme Cremer (4-32) and Kyle Jarvis (3-42) did the damage as the hosts collapsed to 170-8.

Sunzamul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman took Bangladeseh over 200 and Zimbabwe, really needing a win in their final round-robin match to deny Sri Lanka a place in the final, never looked like chasing down their victory target.

Shakib (3-34) took his tally of wickets in the tournament to nine after making a second half-century, while Mashrafe Mortaza, Sunzamul and Mustafizur took two wickets apiece as Zimbabwe's shortcomings were exposed.

Congratulations to @TamimOfficial28 for becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to score 6000 runs in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/uejOHkOaIA — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 23, 2018

Sikandar Raza made 39 and Cremer 23 after reaching the 100 ODI wicket mark, but Bangladesh eased to a bonus-point victory to maintain their 100 per cent record and Zimbabwe drop below Sri Lanka on net run-rate.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh meet in the last round-robin match on Thursday.

Source: OPTA